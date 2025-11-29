…says if Tinubu wants to stop terrorism he must confront Fulanis

A former member of the upper legislative chamber and a chieftain of the pan-Nigerian organisation, Afenifere, Senator Femi Okurounmu, in this interview with OLAOLU OLADIPO talked on sundry issues in the polity, the economy as well as the prevailing insecurity in the country. Excerpts:

As an elder statesman in your 80s, what is your opinion as to the state of the nation currently?

Well, to be very honest with you, I feel very sad and very depressed that this is the nation that my generation is leaving behind. In fact, Nigeria was better off in our youth.

When I was a young man in secondary school, even in university, Nigeria was still a much better place than it is now.

But Nigeria has progressively degenerated and gone down the drain. And I believe the responsibility for it belongs to those in my generation and subsequent generations. Nigeria is almost a pariah in the comity of nations.

As a people, we are almost proving the white people right that we cannot govern ourselves. That black people cannot govern themselves. And this is a shame.

To look at the state of security or insecurity in Nigeria, to look at the state of governance or bad governance in Nigeria, to just look at everything in Nigeria today, there is nothing to be happy about.

If you are to offer any kind of suggestion, what would be your suggestion? Of course, everybody knows that you’ve always been an advocate for restructuring. In the light of recent developments in the country, are you still insisting that restructuring is the way to go, sir?

Well, frankly, I don’t even believe restructuring will do now because a lot of people in Nigeria don’t want that restructuring.

A lot of people, those who control the North, Fulanis in particular, and I think the Fulanis do control the North to a large extent even though they are a minority in terms of population, but in terms of their political influence, they control the North because if you look at the Northern states, including the Middle-belt states, virtually all the governments are in Fulani hands. So, all the people in powerful positions in the North, most of them are Fulanis.

So, it is to that extent that I say they control the North. And these people do not want any restructuring and it appears others are afraid.

Even those who want restructuring are afraid to confront them and insist on restructuring. So, we are all just managing Nigeria as it is and this management is not getting us anywhere. So, now I think I have stopped championing the cause of restructuring.

I think restructuring will not happen. That is the truth. Restructuring will not happen. And I think Nigeria will be better off if every major ethnic group goes its own way. Unity has not helped us, and our unity will not help us. And every major ethnic group will do better, will perform better if we are all allowed to go our separate ways.

You talked about the Fulani influence in the polity. Recently there has been an upsurge of violence by some elements believed to be of the Fulani ethnic stock. And if you are to meet the President, who is well known to you, what kind of advice would you give him in terms of stemming this tide?

The problem is, we all know the cause of this insecurity in the country. The President is the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of the Federation and I believe the President and his government know that many of the terrorists are foreign to Nigeria but some are local.

They know that these foreign ones are imported Fulanis, imported from all over Africa, or from anywhere you can declare to come from. They are importing Fulanis into Nigeria and the goal of importing them into Nigeria by their sponsors is for them to acquire territory, to acquire land in Nigeria and settle, so that Nigeria can be their home and that is why they are killing indigenous Nigerians, so they can have land to settle on and make Nigeria their home. And government knows all this.

Their sponsors and financiers are well-known, well-known by the government, and well-known to the government, and some of them are even in government. So, if the government wants to stop it, the government has the material to stop it. As I said earlier, the president is the commander-in-chief. If the president will deploy the armed forces to confront them and kill them and wipe them out, the problem will be solved in a very short time but instead, the government is pampering them.

They seem to be almost untouchable. Even a lot of the soldiers are frustrated, because they order them not to kill them. They (the soldiers) know when the terrorists are going to attack the villages, and they withdraw and allow the terrorists to have their way.

And if the villagers arrest and kill the terrorists, they (security agencies) will go and arrest them for murder. But if the terrorists kill the villagers, they don’t arrest the terrorists. That is the situation we are in.

Why do you think that the president is somehow reticent in dealing with them? I mean why is he afraid to confront the Fulanis?

Anyone going to fight insecurity in Nigeria must be ready to confront Fulanis. It appears the president seems afraid to confront Fulanis.

He knows the people who are their intermediaries, those who collect money on their behalf, and share money to them.

Those who invite them for settlement and for negotiations, he knows them. These terrorists control so many local governments now, where they have destroyed the villages, they now control the areas where they collect taxes from the villagers.

The government knows about all this. In many places, the governments of the states themselves are complicit. If the president wants to stop terrorism, he has to confront the Fulanis.

How powerful do you think these Fulani elements are? Are they really very powerful? From what you’ve seen of them, have you been in government before?

No! it’s not that they are powerful just the political will to act is not there. In fact, the United States has given our government so much weaponry, with which to confront these terrorists. So, that’s one of the reasons I’m sure (U.S. President) Donald Trump will come here.

Most of the arms have disappeared fraudulently, or somehow neither has been deployed to terminate the terrorists.

We have all the weapons to fight them, if only we have the political will to do so. For instance, when Trump said he was coming to Nigeria to look at the problem of genocide against Christians, the government was trying to deny that it is not so.

We know Christians are being killed in their thousands, and hundreds of thousands in the North and the Middle belt, and they are even beginning to penetrate into the South now. They are already in the West. And yet the government is trying to deny that it is not so.

If you are to assess the economy of the country, despite assurances from governments, do you think, using the words of President Tinubu, we have actually turned the bend that perhaps we are on the verge of recovery? Do you believe the government’s assertion on this?

Frankly speaking, if you are to go by the cost of living, I have not yet seen any reduction in the cost of living. The cost of most goods and services are still high.

Maybe the government is trying its best. I believe they must be trying their best but that best has not yet manifested.

The people are having trouble adjusting from day to day. That is not easy and every day we have new taxes being introduced. It is okay to have taxes being introduced but people can be taxed to death sometimes.

Politically, are you in any way worried that Nigeria might actually be moving towards a one-party state, considering the fact that on a daily basis we begin to see governors, legislators and all other gladiators in the opposition party drifting towards the APC?

It is a trend that Nigerians themselves are encouraging. It is because of the kind of politics that we play. We departed from real politics a long time ago. Ever since the generation of (Chief Obafemi) Awolowo of the Action Group, and late Dr. Nnamdi Azikiwe and others left politics and since former President Olusegun Obasanjo came to power in 1999, the politics that was introduced by him is what we are grappling with now.

When (General Ibrahim) Babangina was there, he tried to introduce the two party system, the government-funded parties, SDP and NRC, which it was decided that the government will fund those two parties and in the end, Babangina introduced corruption into politics. Before you can run for public office, you must be a billionaire. And if it is for presidency, you must be a billionaire.

‘The corruption in politics is so extreme, that it has permeated down to the ordinary person. So there is corruption everywhere, corruption in the executive, corruption in the ministries, corruption in the judiciary.

The whole country is sinking with corruption and because nothing is done to punish anybody, people are taking it to be normal. So the normal life in Nigeria today is a life of corruption.

How do we go back to real politics? How do we go back?

If I were a young person still in my thirties and forties, I would launch my own party. In the circumstances in which we are today, I would mobilise the people of Nigeria to launch a new party because none of the existing parties offer any hope for Nigeria.

Starting from the PDP, to APC to the Labour parties, to any party, even the new ones coming up, none of them offer any hope for Nigeria.

The same personalities who were in PDP in 1999, different combinations of them are now in different parties. The personalities are not different.

We need new blood, fresh blood, and people with fresh ideas. We need those who have fresh ideas, who are principled, young people to come into politics, and I think this is their time.

This is the time of the young people. If young men can come and organise themselves, and say this is where we stand and establish some principles which they offer to the masses, this is their time. So if I were in their age group that is what I would do.