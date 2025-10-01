Nigeria@65: LG Boss Tasks Youths To Take Advantage Of Technology For Self-Substance

The Chairman of Shendam Local Government, Plateau State, Hon. Dr Kemi Nicholas Nshe, has admonished Nigerian youths to be innovative and take advantage of opportunities in Science, Technology, Sports, and the Arts for self-sustenance.

Nshe stated this while addressing newsmen shortly after inspection of the parade and match past by primary and secondary schools students to celebrate Nigeria’s 65th year of Independence at the Shendam mini stadium.

According to him, as they celebrate these achievements, they should also reflect on the sacrifices of their forebears and the progress they have made so far.

“As the Chairman of Shendam Local Government, I’m proud to say that our local government has made significant strides in promoting peace, unity, and development.

He further stressed, “We’ve worked tirelessly to provide essential services, improve infrastructure, and enhance the lives of our citizens.

The Chairman also maintained that despite their modest achievements, there are challenges that require collective effort and determination.

“I also encourage the citizenry to support my administration’s efforts in promoting peace, security, and development. Let’s strive for a Shendam where everyone has access to quality education, healthcare, and economic opportunities, he said.

The highlight of the occasion was the presentation of trophies and cash prizes to the best-performing schools and students to encourage future participation in the event by rural dwellers, traditional rulers and several other stakeholders.