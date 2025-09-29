Nigeria@65: FG Declares October 1 Public Holiday

The Federal Government on Monday declared Wednesday, October 1, 2025, as a public holiday to mark Nigeria’s 65th Independence Anniversary.

The Minister of Interior, Dr Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, made this announcement in a statement released on Monday by the Ministry’s Permanent Secretary, Dr Magdalene Ajani.

Announcing the Public Holiday, Tunji-Ojo congratulated Nigerians at home and in the diaspora on a happy and memorable 2025 Independence Day celebration.

This is as the Minister urged citizens to uphold the patriotic spirit, unity, and resilience that have sustained the nation since 1960.

“He urged Nigerians to further keep faith in the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Bola Tinubu, which is anchored on national rebirth, economic transformation, and collective prosperity.

“The Minister expressed confidence that, with the cooperation of all Nigerians, the country will continue to grow stronger in peace, progress, and development,” the statement added.