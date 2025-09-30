Nigeria@65: ‘Economy Is One Of Resilience, Missed Opportunities’

A key member of the Organised Private Sector (OPS), the Centre for the Promotion of Private Enterprise (CPPE), has said Nigeria’s economic journey over the past 65 years has been one of profound transformation — shaped by cycles of boom and bust, farreaching reforms, recurring crises, and enduring struggles with diversification

The Director/Chief Executive Officer, CPPE, Dr. Muda Yusuf, while assessing Nigeria’s economy in 65 years, stated that as the nation marks 65 years of independence, reflecting on this trajectory is essential to chart a more sustainable, competitive, and inclusive path for the future. Yusuf explained that Nigeria’s economic history at 65 was one of resilience, missed opportunities, and enormous untapped potential.

He added that the current reform agenda presented a rare opportunity to reset the economy on a path of stability, competitiveness, and shared prosperity.

According to him, seizing this moment will require consistent policies, institutional strengthening, and a deliberate effort to ensure that economic growth translates into improved living standards for citizens.

On security and productivity, the renowned economist stated that the last two decades had seen a deterioration in national security — insurgency, banditry, kidnapping, ethnic and religious conflicts, farmers herders clashes and armed robbery — which disrupted agriculture, manufacturing, and mining, and eroded investor confidence.

“Restoring security is therefore not just a social imperative but an economic one, necessary to rebuild productivity and unlock investment in the real economy,” he stated.