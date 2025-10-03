Nigeria@65: Despite FG’s Efforts At Tackling Insecurity; Terrorism, Banditry Still Persist

…we’re working to enhance security –Tinubu

Despite efforts by the Federal Government to fight terrorism and banditry, using various strategies, including military operations, international cooperation, counter-terrorism, legislation, intelligence sharing and improving security infrastructure, terrorism across the land remains high.

Terrorist groups have established safe havens, especially in states like Sokoto, Yobe, Borno, Katsina, Zamfara and the North Central states of the country including: Kwara, Kogi, Benue, Niger and Plateau States. It was gathered that Nigeria ranks 6th among nations most impacted by terrorism globally by 2024, with groups like Boko Haram and Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP), Ansaru terrorists group very active in the Northeast and spreading attacks to the Northwest and other parts of the country, killing innocent people and destroying properties.

In his Independence Day broadcast, President Bola Tinubu said the Federal Government is working diligently to enhance national security, ensure the economy experiences improved growth and performance. Tinubu noted that officers and men of the armed forces and other security agencies are working tirelessly and making significant sacrifices to keep Nigeria safe.

He said: “They are winning the war against terrorism, banditry and other violent crimes. We see their victories in their blood and sweat to stamp out Boko Haram Terror in North-East, IPOB/ESN terror in South East and banditry and kidnapping. “We must continue to celebrate their gallantry and salute their courage on behalf of a grateful nation. Peace has returned to hundreds of our liberated communities in North-West and North-East, and thousands of our people have returned safely to their homes.”

Ansaru terrorists

The National Security Adviser, Nuhu Ribadu said the arrest of Ansaru terrorist leaders was a boost in the fight against terrorism in Nigeria and West African. According to Ribadu, in a statement recently, leaders of Jama’atu Ansarul Muslimina fi-Biladis Sudan, commonly known as Ansaru, were captured in a “high-risk, intelligence-led, counter-terrorism operation” conducted between May and July 2025.

He said Mahmud Muhammad Usman, identified as the self-styled Emir of Ansaru, was the coordinator of various terrorist sleeper cells across Nigeria and the mastermind of the numerous high-profile kidnappings and armed robberies used to finance the group’s operations Ribadu added that his deputy, Mahmud al-Nigeri, led the group’s “Mahmudawa” cell, which operates around the Kainji National Park area, a region straddling Niger and Kwara states and extending into Benin Republic Ribadu added that their operations include the 2022 Kuje prison break, the attack on the Niger uranium facility, the 2013 abduction of French engineer, Francis Collomp in Katsina, and the May 1, 2019 kidnapping of Alhaji Musa Umar Uba (Magajin Garin Daura).

The NSA noted that they were also behind the abduction of the Emir of Wawa, and they maintain active links with terrorist groups across the Maghreb, particularly in Mali, Niger, and Burkina Faso.

Terrorism cases in court

It was gathered that the Nigerian government has made significant progress in the fight against terrorism and in prosecuting terrorism cases, with their trials ongoing in several courts. A data from the Federal Ministry of Justice site shows that no fewer than three thousand cases of terrorism had been profiled by the Ministry with over one thousand, five hundred cases prosecuted and three hundred and ninety seven convicted in 2024 and still ongoing.

The data showed that a total of seven hundred and seventy five suspects had been convicted. Also, the National Counter Terrorism Centre (NCTC) in their site also shows that the seven hundred and seventy five suspects convicted were in eight phases of terrorism related trials on September 3, 2025.

In the NCTC site, it was sited that the Federal Government also convicted seven hundred and thirty individuals for terrorism related offenses, with more than 90 convictions secured with support from the Nigeria Financial Intelligence Unit (NFIU), in July 2025, while 44 fresh Boko Haram jihadists were jailed for terrorism financing, bringing the total number of convictions to over 785 cases involving terrorism financing and other terrorism-related offenses.

The Nigerian government continues to strengthen its counter-terrorism legal framework and deepen inter-agency cooperation to track and block terrorism financing networks. These numbers indicate Nigeria’s commitment to combating terrorism and prosecuting those involved in terrorist activities.

Arms and Ammunition

The Federal Government also claimed they spent significant amount on arms and ammunition to enhance the capability of its security agencies in the fight against insecurity in the North West and North East and North Central of the country. In the Ministry of Defence site, the recent arms importation between 2020 and the first half of 2025 shows that Nigeria spent approximately N804 billion on arms and ammunition importation.

This includes: 2020, N29.24 billion,2021, N72.50 billion, 2022, N28.24 billion, 2023, N127.16 billion, 2024, N520.02 billion, with N508.25 billion spent in the second half of the year 2025 on Arms Import. While in the first half of 2025, Nigeria imported arms worth N26.95 billion and the United States of America approved a $346 million arms sales to Nigeria, which include; Precision Bombs 1,002 MK82, general-purpose 500 lb bombs, Precision Rockets,5,000 Advanced Precision Kill Weapon System II (APKWS II) all-up-rounds.

Others are 1,002 FMU-152 joint programmable fuzes and Nigeria has also acquired military equipment from China, including: VT-4 Main Battle Tanks ST1 Light Tanks,SH-5 Self-Propelled 105mm Howitzers, Typhoon MRAPs, Spartan Armored Personnel Carriers. These purchases aims to bolster Nigeria’s military capabilities against terrorism and insurgency.

However, despite these efforts, the country still faces significant security challenges. The government also allocated funds to the Defence Industries Corporation of Nigeria (DICON) to enhance local arms production capabilities. In the 2025 Appropriation Bill, N7.94 billion was allocated to DICON for modernising its facilities and increasing local production.

Conviction of Simon Ekpa

A security expert, Johnson Omoregie told New Telegraph that the conviction of Simon Ekpa is indeed a boost in the fight against terrorism and Separatist in the South East. He said one of the reasons it will boost terrorism fight is that Ekpa’s six-year prison sentence serves as a warning to individuals who engage in or support terrorist activities, demonstrating that they will be held accountable for their actions.

The conviction highlights the importance of international cooperation in combating terrorism, as Nigerian and Finnish government worked together to bring him to justice. His conviction will also weaken separatist movements, particularly those advocating for the independence Biafra.

Omoregie said the conviction sent a strong message to Ekpa’s followers and others involved in similar activities, emphasising that justice will be pursued and that violent extremism will not be tolerated. “The conviction is seen as a major victory for Nigeria’s efforts to tackle separatist movements and violent extremism, and it underscores the country’s determination to work with global partners to dismantle terrorist networks “Overall, Ekpa’s conviction is a notable development in Nigeria’s ongoing efforts to combat terrorism, banditry, separationists and promote stability in the South Eastern part of the country and Nigeria at large.”

South West region

The South West region of Nigeria faces various security challenges in the area of kidnapping, armed robbery which has become a major concern, with kidnappers targeting individuals both the poor and the wealthy for ransom along highways, rural roads, and even in homes. States like Osun and Ondo have reported high number of kidnappings, with 50 and 99 cases reported between 2023 and 2024.

Another major concern is the infiltration of forests and farmlands by armed Fulani herders which poses as a threat to farmers and rural communities, leading to clashes and displacement, especially in Oke- Ogun and kidnapping on the Lagos- Ibadan Expressway resulting in the death of innocent travelers on the highway. Bandits incursions and gunmen attack have also resulted in loss of lives and property, creating fear and anxiety among residents.

South East region

The security challenges facing the South East region is the issue of separatiists, kidnapping and armed robbery incident. An intelligence report reveals that the South east region recorded two thousand and fifty seven kidnapping cases between July 2024 and June 2025, with Enugu State having the highest number of abductions (123 victims), followed by Anambra (63 cases), Imo (42 cases), Abia (27 cases), and Ebonyi (2 cases). Kidnappers in the Southeast demanded a total of N1.005 billion in ransom, with N157.55 million (6.1% of the total demand) eventually paid to secure the release of victims.

While the Nigeria Police Force was said to be working to combat armed robbery, with recent successes including the arrest of several suspected armed robbers in the State and the recovery of stolen vehicles and firearms. It was revealed that not every kidnapping case was reported to the police and other security agencies in South East, but several residents were killed during the enforcement of sit at home order by the Separationists who were fighting for the release of their leader Maxi Nnamdi Kanu.

Benue State

Despite the Federal Government’s efforts to tame insecurity in the North Central States, especially in Benue, bandits are still ravaging the states, including others such as Zamfara, Sokoto, Katsina, Borno and Yobe states, others states in North Central include; Kogi, Benue, Kwara, Niger and Plateau State.

In Benue State over two hundred people were killed in June 2025 in Yelwata Community and many more have been affected by similar crisis that has ravaged villages where newly married couple and farmers were killed in different parts of the state by suspected armed herders and gunmen.

Niger State

Niger State was also plagued by terrorist attacks, resulting in significant loss of life and displacement of some residents. It was gathered that in August 2024, terrorists group killed at least 17 displaced locals who had returned to their homes to collect food, highlighting the vulnerability of displaced persons in the state.

Also, in June 2025, suspected Boko Haram terrorists killed 20 people in Shiroro Local Government Area, with 10 victims being beheaded for refusing to join the terror group. The Nigerian military has been engaged in counter-terrorism operations, with the Nigerian Air Force eliminating 28 terrorists in strikes against Boko Haram in the Bassa area of the state in September 2025.

In July 2025, 17 Nigerian soldiers were killed in a fierce gun battle with terrorists in Bangi, Mariga Local Government Area, while repelling a major terrorist assault. The Niger State government has made several efforts to reduce killings and insecurity in the state.

Kwara State

The attack of bandits has spread to Ifelodun Local government area of Kwara State. The bandits while targeting communities in the council area on Sunday, September 28, 2025, stormed the Ogbayo area of Oke-Ode, killing 12 vigilante members and the traditional ruler of Ogbayo community in an early morning raid. The attackers reportedly arrived in large numbers, shooting indiscriminately and engaging vigilantes in a fierce confrontation, reports have it that 15 vigilantes and hunters were killed, while an unspecified number of residents were abducted.

Plateau State

Plateau State has been experiencing a surge in insecurity, with bandits and gunmen carrying out attacks on various communities. In one of the attacks that hit Plateau State, over fourty people were killed in a devastating raid on Zurak Village, these highlight the severity of the situation. Gunmen also killed at least 52 people and displaced nearly 2,000 others in attacks on six villages in Plateau’s Bokkos district.

Crime fighting disappointing

A None Governmental Organization, Rule of Law and Accountability Advocacy Centre (RULAAC), Executive Director, Mr. Okechukwu Nwanguma said at 65, Nigeria’s record in crime-fighting is deeply disappointing. Yet, successive governments have created new task forces, bought weapons, and passed laws, but the results are underwhelming.

Nwanguma said violent crimes such as terrorism, banditry, kidnappings, cybercrime still ravage the country, noting that the problem is not a lack of policies, but weak institutions and poor political will. “Our law enforcement agencies are themselves compromised by corruption, underfunding, and abuse of power.

How can citizens trust institutions that often violate rights instead of protecting them? “Peace deals with bandits may look pragmatic, but they are dangerous. Negotiating with armed groups legitimises criminality and teaches the wrong lesson that violence pays. We saw this in the Niger Delta amnesty program. While it reduced militancy, it also created the perception that if you pick up arms and cause enough havoc, the state will reward you with money, jobs, or recognition.