Nigeria@65: Creative Spirit Of Nigerians Is Undeniable, Says Joy Grant-Ekong

Joy Grant-Ekong is a Nigerian television and film producer, director, script supervisor and a production consultant, known for her 2020 drama film ‘Mama Drama’ and, ‘One Too Many’. In this interview with TONY OKUYEME, she talks about ‘SIN’, her latest film which she co-produced with Nollywood star, Jim Iyke, her next feature, ‘Extra Mile’ and challenges. She also shares her thoughts on Nigeria at 65, among other issues

Congratulations on “SIN” now streaming on Amazon Prime Video! How does it feel to see this project finally reach a global audience?

Thank you! It feels incredibly rewarding. As filmmakers, we put so much of ourselves into a project, and to finally have SIN streaming on a global platform like Amazon Prime Video is both humbling and exciting. It’s a chance for audiences beyond Nollywood to connect with our stories, culture, and artistry.

As a producer, you’ve built an impressive career with “Mama Drama”, “Inline”, “On the Edge“ and “One Too Many.” What drew you to this particular story for “SIN”?

I’m always drawn to stories that reflect human complexity. With SIN, it was the moral dilemma at the heart of the narrative that captured me. It challenges the audience to think about choices, consequences, and redemption in a very personal way.

Can you tell me about the journey from concept to completion for this film?

It was a long but fulfilling journey. The idea was first pitched, then developed through several drafts to refine its emotional core. Pre-production was intensive, ensuring that we had the right team and creative vision. Filming came with its challenges, but we had a committed cast and crew who gave their all. Post-production was where everything came together— sound, visuals, and emotion.

As a producer, how did the partnership with Jim Iyke come about? What made him the right collaborator for this project?

Jim and I had conversations about collaborating for a while, and SIN felt like the perfect opportunity. He wasn’t just an actor on this project—he was also an executive producer, one of the producers, and one of the writers. That level of involvement made him the right collaborator because he was deeply invested in the story from every angle.

What was the creative dynamic like working with such a prominent Nollywood star?

It was inspiring. Jim brought a wealth of experience and charisma, and he was also very collaborative. Because he was involved as a writer and producer, he had a holistic view of the story, which made our conversations richer and our creative decisions sharper.

Did Jim Iyke contribute to the production side, or was he primarily involved in another capacity?

Jim contributed in multiple ways—he was executive producer, one of the producers, and one of the writers of SIN, in addition to starring in it. His input was invaluable in shaping the story and ensuring the production stayed true to our vision.

Without giving away spoilers, what can audiences expect from “SIN”? What themes does it explore?

Audiences can expect a gripping story filled with suspense and emotional depth. The film explores themes of guilt, morality, forgiveness, and the human struggle to find redemption.

How would you describe the tone and genre of the film?

It’s a psychological drama with strong thriller elements. The tone is intense, reflective, and at times unsettling, but it ultimately offers a very human exploration of choices and consequences.

What sets “SIN” apart from your previous work like “Mama Drama” and “One Too Many”?

Each project is unique, but SIN is edgier and darker in tone compared to my previous films. While Mama Drama dealt with motherhood and One Too Many with social responsibility, SIN confronts personal demons head-on.

Were there any particular challenges in bringing this story to life?

Yes—balancing the intensity of the story with the need for subtlety. We didn’t want to overwhelm the audience, but rather let them engage and reflect. Logistically, managing schedules and the technical demands of certain scenes were also challenging.

As someone who’s worked as a script supervisor, director, and producer, how do you balance these different perspectives when creating a film?

I see them as complementary. My background as a script supervisor helps me stay detail-oriented, directing gives me a creative eye, and producing ensures that the vision is achievable. Balancing them is about knowing when to step back and when to lean in.

What was the most demanding aspect of producing “SIN”?

Managing expectations while staying true to the story. With such a high-profile collaboration and a creative partner like Jim Iyke so deeply involved, there was a lot of responsibility to deliver at the highest standard. Ensuring that the creative vision was intact, while also making it commercially viable, was demanding but worthwhile.

Can you share any memorable moments from the set?

There were many, but one that stands out was during a particularly emotional scene. The energy on set was so intense that the entire crew was silent, completely drawn in. It was a reminder of why we do what we do.

How long was the production process from pre-production through post-production?

Roughly about a year. Pre-production took a few months, principal photography was relatively quick, but post-production was where we invested significant time to fine-tune everything.

What does it mean for “SIN” to have a platform like Amazon Prime Video for worldwide distribution?

It means everything. It validates the hard work of the cast and crew and gives Nollywood the opportunity to be experienced by audiences who may not have otherwise had access to our films.

How do you think streaming platforms have changed opportunities for African filmmakers?

They’ve been a game-changer. Streaming platforms democratize access, giving African filmmakers visibility on a global stage. It also challenges us to meet higher standards of storytelling and production.

Who is your target audience for this film, and what do you hope they take away from it?

The target audience is both local and global—anyone who enjoys compelling drama. I hope viewers walk away reflecting on their own choices and recognizing the humanity in imperfection.

How has Nollywood evolved since you began your career, and where do you see it heading?

Nollywood has grown tremendously in quality, professionalism, and reach. When I started, we were limited by resources, but today we have access to better technology, international collaborations, and bigger platforms. I see Nollywood becoming a dominant global film industry in the next decade.

What advice would you give to aspiring filmmakers, particularly women in the industry?

Stay persistent, believe in your voice, and don’t let anyone box you in. The industry can be tough, but your perspective is valuable. Build your skills, build your network, and never stop learning.

Can you give us any hints about what’s next for you? Any upcoming projects in development?

Yes, my limited drama series titled ‘Full Circle’ is completed and has gone through post-production. I also recently submitted my feature film ‘Extra Mile’ at the just concluded TNIFF 2025 in Toronto, Canada, where I was honoured with the “Best Female Filmmaker Award”. Both projects are very close to my heart, and I look forward to sharing them with wider audiences soon.

If viewers watch “SIN” this weekend, what’s the one thing you hope stays with them after the credits roll?

That redemption is possible, even in the darkest of circumstances. I want audiences to leave with a sense of reflection and, hopefully, hope.

Nigeria is 65 years as an independent country. Share thoughts on how the country has fared so far, especially in the arts and culture sector.

Nigeria has come a long way, and while the journey has not been without challenges, the resilience of our people shines through—especially in arts and culture.

Our music, films, fashion, and literature are now celebrated globally, and Nollywood has become a cultural force that tells our stories in authentic ways.

We still have room to grow in infrastructure, funding, and policy support, but the creative spirit of Nigerians is undeniable. It’s one of our strongest exports.

What are your expectations going forward?

My expectation is that Nigeria will continue to invest more in the creative sector because it has proven to be a powerful tool for nation-building, economic growth, and cultural diplomacy.

With the right support and enabling environment, we can take Nollywood and the entire arts sector to even greater heights—competing on equal footing with the biggest industries in the world. For me personally, I look forward to being part of that growth and continuing to tell stories that resonate both locally and globally.