Nigeria@65: Boom, Burst And Hope Ahead

Ahead of Nigeria’s 65th Independence Anniversary on Wednesday, BIYI ADEGOROYE and ONWUKA NZESHI, look at the journey so far and the works ahead in the quest to achieving the dream of the country’s founding fathers

In a few days from now, Nigeria will be celebrating 65 years of independence, marking a significant milestone in its history. The country gained its Independence from its British colonial masters on October 1, 1960.

Nigeria’s journey to nationhood was marked by significant challenges and triumphs on both the political and economic spheres. At the end of colonial rule, Nigeria emerged as a shining star on the firmament and was hailed across the world as a nation with great potential, and a giant in Africa.

Hence, in October 1960, Nigeria’s flag was hoisted and its national anthem, “Nigeria We Hail thee,” sang for the first time, marking the end of colonialism and the birth of nationhood. An enthusiastic Nigeria’s Prime Minister, Abubakar Tafawa Balewa, not only basked in the country’s independence journey, but captured the task of nation-building, laconically, saying: “I shall not labour the point but it would be unrealistic not to draw attention first to the awe-inspiring task confronting us at the very start of our nationhood… we are destined to move with quiet dignity to place on the world stage…

“We are called upon immediately to show that our claims to the responsible government are well-founded, and having been accepted as an independent state we must at once play an active part in maintaining the peace of the world and in preserving civilisation. I promise you; we shall not fail for want of determination. And we come to this task better-equipped than many.”

Three years later when Nigeria became a Republic in 1963, Dr Nnamdi Azikiwe, Nigeria’s first President, recollected on this, stating that in 1960, Nigeria transited from being “an expression of geography, but a reality of history,” having been socially, politically and economically integrated during the struggle for independence.

In his powerful address titled: “Respect for Human Dignity,” he preached economic and social integration, unity and patriotism among the political leaders and nationalists who fought for the independence. In particular, Zik mentioned such political leaders of the time, like Alhaji Ahmadu Bello, Sardauna of Sokoto, Chief Obafemi Awolowo, Michael Okpara, irrespective of their political party affiliation, asking them to join in the journey of national development and restoration of human dignity in Nigeria.

He said: “Nigeria has developed an identity of interest, crystalised common nationality and the process of political integration reached its zenith at midnight of September 30, when the Nigerian flag was hoisted for the first time and its national anthem sang.

“The challenge of Nigeria in the 20th Century,” he added, “is to revive values in Africa and restore the dignity of man in the world. Nigeria believes passionately in fundamental human rights. We regard all races of the human family as equal. Under no circumstance shall Nigeria or any black race be inferior to another.”

Parliamentary system

In her early years, the country adopted a parliamentary system of government, anchored on a central administration Lagos and separate subnational administrations domiciled in three regions. The British Crown bequeathed a political and governance model styled after the Westminster Parliamentary system, but this was short-lived due to political instability and military coups.

Between 1966 and 1979, Nigeria experienced a prolonged period of military rule, which significantly impacted its development. During this period, the country suffered from corruption, human rights abuses, and economic mismanagement.

Sadly, a devastating civil war broke out in 1967, pitting the Federal Government against the breakaway state of Biafra. The war resulted in significant loss of lives and economic hardship. Although the war ended in 1970, the military did not leave the stage until 1979.

On the return to October 1, 1979, Nigeria adopted the Presidential System of Government, with Alhaji Umaru Shehu Shagari as president on the platform of the National Party of Nigeria (NPN). Other political parties like the Unity Party of Nigeria, (UPN), led by Chief Awolowo; Peoples Redemption Party (PRP), by Aminu Kano, Nigeria People’s Party (NPP) and Waziri Ibrahim’s Great Nigeria Peoples Party.

But four years later, the military intervened once again, under the leadership of General Muhamadu Buhari and sacked the democratically elected civilian administration. The country wandered in a political wilderness for another 15 years, ruled by Generals Ibrahim Babangida, Sani Abacha and Abdusalami Abubakar. However, on May, 29, 1999, Nigeria transitioned back to democracy, marking a new era of governance by civilians.

Economic development

Nigeria’s economic journey since independence has been marked by significant challenges and missed opportunities. During the first decade (1960-1970), agriculture was the mainstay of the economy, contributing about 56.96 per cent to the GDP. The country had a strong economy, with primary sector activities like farming, mining, and fishing driving growth, while the government embarked on industrialisation and investments in productive activities.

In the second decade of independence (1970-1980), Nigeria experienced a period of economic boom following the exploitation of crude oil. It must be pointed out that crude oil was discovered in Oloibiri in 1956 but revenue from it was not very significant until the 1970s.

Available statistics shows that oil production rose from 17,000 barrels per day in 1960 to 415,000 barrels per day in 1966 while oil revenue increased from N66 million in 1970 to over N10 billion in 1980

However, this oil boom shifted Nigeria’s economic focus and resulted in what is called “Dutch Disease,” a situation where resource booms led to neglect in other sectors, causing manufacturing to stagnate and agriculture to decline.

Hence, Nigeria witnessed economic decline during the third decade (1980-1990). This was further compounded by military rule and poor governance, all of which hindered economic development. During this period, frequent policy reversals and lack of discipline in fiscal policy led to volatility in the economy. The country became heavily indebted, with basic public infrastructure deteriorating due to lack of investment.

Twenty-six years after the military exited the political stage, Nigeria’s economy remains heavily reliant on crude oil, making it vulnerable to fluctuations in global oil prices.

Efforts to diversify the economy have been slow, with insecurity and social fragility hindering growth policy unpredictability has stifled investment, with over 10 multinational companies divesting in the past 10 years.

Political development

It was a dawn of hope with the return to civil rule in 1999. Nigerians looked forward to an era of development as former Head of State, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo, was elected President on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Part, (PDP), months after his release from prison. He defeated his Alliance for Democracy candidate, Chief Olu Falae. The era witnessed the return of many prodemocracy activists from exile, as they converged to rebuild the country.

Obasanjo is reputed for assembling a pan-Nigeria cabinet, full of technocrats which made efforts to advance democracy and good governance. He got debt relief for Nigeria in the sum of $31 billion owed to the governments of the U.K., France, and other aid-giving countries that use the Paris Club process to restructure debt that countries cannot repay, with a cash payment of roughly $12 billion. He also reintroduced agric revolution and deregulated digital telecommunication in the country.

During his tenure, the PDP controlled majority states while the Alliance for Democracy, (AD) governed the South-West. But not a few impeachments and emergency rule were witnessed in some states in the country. These were met with stiff opposition. But to stem corruption, he set up the EFCC and later, his successor decried flaws in the electoral system and inaugurated the Lawan Uwais Commission designed to reform the system.

After 16 years in power however, in 2015, a coalition of former and sitting governors form the PDP, referred to as NPDP defected and joined the ACN, to form legacy parties of the All Progressives Congress (APC). They up-ended the governance of the PDP, leading to the emergence of President Muhammadu Buhari.

Highlights of his tenure, according to experts, were increase in the fuel pump price, selective anti-graft war and massive printing of the Naira which destroyed the nation’s economy. Besides this was the increase in foreign loans, where he amassed N87 trillion debt obligations.

It got to the height where a Lagos-based lawyer, Abdul-Ganeey Imran, filed a Freedom of Information request to the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited, demanding details about the state of the country’s four government-owned refineries.

In the request, which was addressed to NNPC Group Chief Executive Officer, Imran sought clarification on the reported N11.3tn spent on refinery rehabilitation between 2010 and 2024. Imran’s letter, dated September 24, 2024, specifically referenced the report by the House of Representatives’ Ad Hoc Committee on the State of Refineries.

Yet in 2023, APC consolidated power and was re-elected in a controversial poll, with the depletion of PDP’s votes among Atiku Abubakar and the Labour Party, which fielded Mr. Peter Obi. It culminated in the election of Asiwaju Bola Tinubu.

Tinubu’s tenure, now in its third year, has witnessed unusual autonomy to local government, remarkable increase in federal allocations to various arms of governments, introduction of the students’ loan scheme, minimum wage increase, all of which are encapsulated in his government’s Renewed Hope Agenda.

His administration had cleared over $10 billion in foreign exchange liabilities, ensure net Foreign Exchange Reserves rose from $3.99 billion in 2023 to $41 billion, securing over $50 billion in new Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) commitments, and unlocking more than $8 billion in new oil and gas investments. The mining sector has also seen growth, with over $800 million in processing investments realized in solid minerals in 2024 alone.

However, his government has come under a swipe in the area of rule of law and freedom of expression. Under his government, the National Assembly violated constitutional provisions, while Tinubu not only endorsed defections of governors to his party, but also declared emergency rule in Rivers State to the benefit of the APC.

National Security

In terms of security, Nigeria has successfully protected its territorial integrity in the last 65 years. Although there have been several forces threatening its corporate existence, Nigeria has managed to overcome these threats to remain as one united country. The country emerged from the unfortunate civil war with a resolve to never again allow internal disagreements snowball into a bloody crisis.

However, some of the issues that led to the civil war have remained unresolved to this day and the ghost of Biafra still prowls across the land, manifesting in fresh agitations for self-determination in different regions of the country.

As if this is not enough, Nigeria has been fighting terrorism since 2009. The nightmare which began with the activities of Boko Haram in the North-East region has since given birth to a multiplicity of other terrorist groups such as the Ansaru, the Islamic State in West Africa Province (ISWAP) with affiliations to international terrorist groups such as ISIS and Al Qaeda. The combined influence of these terrorist groups has also given rise to violent crimes such as banditry and kidnapping for ransom across the country.

However, under Tinubu’s government, Nuhu Ribadu, his NSA, said over 13,500 terrorists and criminals have been neutralised, while more than 17,000 suspects were arrested across various theatres. In Borno State, the heartland of Boko Haram, 102,000 insurgents and their families surrendered. Over 11,000 weapons were recovered, significantly weakening insurgent capability and sending a clear message that the tide was turning. In the North-West, more than 11,000 kidnapped victims were rescued through joint operations. However, it is not yet Uhuru in many parts of the North.

2025 Celebration

As part of the celebrations to mark the 65th Independence Anniversary, the government of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu plans to honour 250 outstanding Nigerians who have demonstrated excellence, innovation, and patriotism in their respective fields of endeavour. These individuals will be recognised for their contributions to medicine, technology, business, sports, entertainment, diplomacy, and academia.

In spite of the fanfare, there are concerns that Nigeria is yet to realise its full potential more than six decades after being set free from the chains of colonialism. Today, life for the average Nigerian is still a daily rigorous struggle. The cost of living remains high and insecurity is far from abating in many communities across the country. The only solace in this land of the sleeping giant is that the resilient spirit of the average citizen remains strong like that of a lion hunting in a stormy dark night., as they await full realization of Tinubu government’s Renewed Hop Agenda.