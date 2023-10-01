Nigeria@63: Tinubu Committed To Tackling Nigeria’s Challenges – Nweze

Senior Special Assistant to President Bola Tinubu on Community Development, South East region, Mrs. Chioma Nweze on Sunday said that the President was committed to tackling all the daunting challenges in the country.

She stated this in a statement to mark Nigeria at 63 and Ebonyi at 27. Nweze urged political leaders in South East and Ohaneze Ndigbo to be united,

She commended South East Governors and political appointees from the zone including Works Minister, Senator David Umahi for working with the Tinubu administration to develop the region.

“I wish to convey my profound felicitations to the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu for his steadfastness and courage in the face of daunting challenges in our developmental journey, and for proving himself the man with the right frame of equipment to retool Nigeria.

“I am confident that my new office as Senior Special Assistant to the President on Community Development (South East) has afforded me a rare opportunity to initiate progressive, innovative and problem-solving policies, programmes and projects, particularly those that will uplift the poor and vulnerable, to better a lot of South East,” she said.