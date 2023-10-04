Nigeria@63: Paradise lost

S ixty three years ago, independence offered an opportunity for the black world’s total emancipation from prejudices. Our huge population and natural resources meant that Africa was better positioned for global relevance like never before.

Nigeria had leaders who commanded respect in the continent. Dr. Nnamdi Azikiwe was fondly called ‘Zik of Africa’. Sir Tafawa Balewa became the ‘Golden Voice of Africa’. To cap it all, Gen. Johnson Aguiyi Ironsi, emerged as the first Black man to command United Nations Forces.

In the First Republic, the Eastern Region was one of the world’s fastest growing economies, doing better than countries like South Korea and Singapore. Palm produce ignited development. In the West, cocoa was the mainstay while the North relied on groundnuts. Agriculture was the backbone of those strides

Leadership was the driving factor. Dr. Michael Okpara embarked on a policy of mass industrialisation in the East. Chief Obafemi Awolowo made education affordable while he opened windows in the West. Alhaji Ahmadu Bello worked hard to set the North rolling.

Military intervention as from January 1966 and the corollary Civil War, between 1967 and 1970, seemed to have set the pace for gross erosion of the gains made immediately after independence. The balkanisation of the nation into 12 states created dichotomy instead of unity. The quality of leadership dipped.

If the First Republic could breadth without oil wealth, expectations were that petro dollars would translate to a mega economy for the nation. Oil boom transformed other oil producing nations in the world. In Nigeria it turned to doom. Trillions made from sales have been squandered by irresponsible leaders.

Those, who witnessed the heights attained in the First Republic and the free money thrown around during military rule, will find it difficult to convince a teenage Nigerian that the United Arab Emirates was a desert land until their leaders used oil to create wealth. Today, younger Nigerians are denied visa to the same Abu Dhabi and Dubai while Emiratis spurn Nigerian visas.

Singapore did not have any hope after separation from Malaysia in 1965. The tiny island with scanty natural resources began to climb in 1967 when Lee Kuan Yew showed leadership. He took his people away from poverty, and moved the country from a Third to First World economy.

South Korea could not compete with Nigeria’s Eastern Region. While that country fixed itself through commitment, creating an export based economy, Nigeria continued to consume and import their products. Kia, Hyundai, Daewoo, Samsung and LG are happy.

These companies have taken South Korea to the 13th position in the World Economic Index. It is no fault of theirs that while they ship their products to Nigeria, there is nothing to balance the trade. The economy here is as unpredictable as factory faults.

Whoever thinks giants are recognised in Africa through population lives in the past. Nigeria’s population is more of a burden, throwing the environment open for bandits, terrorists, bureaucratic burglars and economic assassins to operate.

Mauritius lacks the large figures of Nigeria. The country imports petroleum products but makes enough money through mining, tourism and textiles. In Nigeria mines have been used to enrich individuals and bandits while the economy lies comatose.

Botswana has fewer tourist sites than Nigeria. Mines there have turned the place to an African paradise. Cattle business is geared towards the good of all. Here, the story is nauseating.

Cows are political animals, used to destroy villages and wipe out entire families.

It is a shame that we are still talking about who owns where in 2023 politics when as far back as 1941, Awolowo supported Ernest Ikoli, an Izon, against son of the soil, Michael Akinsanya, to represent Lagos in the Legislative Council of Nigeria.

In 1956, Umaru Altine, the first Mayor of Enugu, was Fulani. Felix Okonkwo, an Igbo, was a member of the Northern Region House of Chiefs. This is a clear departure from what we see today, a divided Nigeria.

Those in authority should offer leadership. They should be burdened by the shame of a country so blessed with oil, still importing petroleum products. It is unacceptable that we have become a beggar nation.

Monumental corruption, if not stemmed, will bury what is left of Nigeria. Those who led the independence struggle thought of the country as Africa’s paradise. Sixty three years later, we may be safe to describe their dreams as paradise lost.

