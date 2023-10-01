Nigeria@63: Entertainers, Entrepreneurs Keep Hope Alive

At a time when the struggle to survive for the common man is hitting the roof, hope they say is the only thing a man must not lose, lest he will be said to have given up before giving a fight. IFEOMA ONONYE chatted with a few known entrepreneurs and entertainers to find out if there is still that spirit of celebrating Nigeria’s Independence Day among citizens

The year 2023 started with many hopes and aspirations for the Nigerian people. Their eyes were fixed at the general elections that would change the ruling government. But alas, the change has not started showing the desired prospects that there would be light at the end of the tunnel. Rather, bills have doubled; more businesses are struggling to stay afloat, with many not seeing any sign of the silver lining. Nigeria’s renowned fashion designer, Ejiro Amos Tafiri, in a brief chat, told Sunday Telegraph that she is not feeling excited about Nigeria turning 63.

To the entrepreneur, whose business has employed many young Nigerians and have groomed a few to have a start up skill, for the first time, she was not encouraged to buy a Nigerian flag at traffic, a simple gesture, turned annual Independence Day ritual, which she is used to. “Honestly, I am not feeling excited about the independence. It’s almost as though there is no reason to celebrate the nation. I didn’t even buy a flag as I typically do in traffic “I pray for my nation’s redemption, for the citizens to wake up from their slumber and with every little positive act fight for the soul of our country.”

It can be recalled that Ejiro Amos Tafiri in several interviews has pointed out that Nigeria as a nation with over 200 million population has all it takes to clothe its own citizens. An idea if put into consideration can turn the shaky economy around. In her words, “Nigeria has been on the stage of being able to produce our own clothes from the day we were created because we are a very big nation. If we don’t create it ourselves, we import it.

Close your eyes and imagine how many jeans we wear in this country, imagine how many underwears, pants, socks, BYC tshirts, singlets that we wear in this country. “These are all clothing, even bras are clothing as well, including uniforms, school uniforms. The thing is, has our gov- ernment realised that clothing Nigeria and producing to sell to other countries will generate revenue for us?

I don’t think so. We have over 200 million people. Imagine that 70 percent of what we wear in Nigeria is made by Nigerians. Imagine the number of jobs that would create alone. “Until the government is patient enough to invest in the clothing industry, create right laws and sign the right bills that will make all these workable, also give it enough gestation period to be able to yield dividend, put in place a good maintenance system that will help it grow, until when we have this mindset, things are never go- ing to change.

If we don’t provide it by ourselves, we are going to keep importing from other people. “China became world power because they closed their borders and started producing for themselves and now they produce for the whole world,” she said. Popular Lifestyle Journalist and Media personality, Latasha Ngwube, also known as Latasha “Lagos” has a more positive energy for celebrating Nigeria at 63. To the socialite, Nigerians have a dogged spirit that has kept hope alive that the desired change will come.

She said it’s better to celebrate the positive to encourage more people to stand up and join to fight for a better Nigeria than to wallow in self pity. “Nigeria at 63? We have done another year around the sun and we remain dogged in our quest for a great country. A place where things work and work well. A nation where peace and justice truly reign. I hope to God I see all these in my lifetime and so every year, I celebrate the gains of those who do and continue to do their part, building the country in the little and big ways.

“I celebrate my personal nation building efforts and those of my colleagues in the arts, in media, film, music and fashion. I raise a glass to the youth in tech and science. I toast to those in the civil service and governance, who hunger for change and are working from the inside out in hopes of a better future. I applaud the mothers and fathers raising children of value and purpose, character and content who will one day lead this land.

I rejoice with the entrepreneurs and the corporate professionals making strides daily to build a better economy. It is possible, it is achievable…progress is not out of our reach. God bless Nigeria at 63 and beyond,” she said. Nollywood actress, Ebere Nwizu, has only words of hope and prayers for Nigeria at 63. “Yes there is still hope and I urge all Nigerians to keep praying and using their social media as a weapon for positive change of leadership at all levels. Our Nigeria deserves that.”

The founder and organiser of Most Elegant Girl in Nigeria Beauty Pageant and Nigerian Women Achievers Awards, Joy Osusu, explained that ‘Hope’ is the whole essence of humanity and the only thing to hold on at the stage where Nigeria has found itself. Sharing her thoughts and prayers for the nation, Osusu after heaving a sigh, said, “Well, we can only pray and hope for better Nigeria because the state of the country is alarming. The rate of inflation is on the increase, foodstuff is now gold.

The bills keeps increasing. “I really hope our dear President can roll out policies to cushion the effect of fuel subsidy removal. No jobs! Businesses are suffering. “So, it is my prayer that all the new steps taken by our president will bring about a better Nigeria. Nigeria is a great country, blessed with both natural and human resources but the challenge is mismanagement and corruption. “We have the best of talents and skills but they are leaving the country every day for a greener pasture.

If we can get it right, most people wouldn’t think of leaving. To me, Nigeria is the best country to live in if given the right environment and governance,” she said. Speaking further on if there is still hope for a better Nigeria, the entrepreneur stated, “Hope is the whole essence of humanity even in the Bible, it was recorded that Abraham believed God even in his hopeless situation. So, yes, there is still hope for a Better Nigeria, as we keep our hopes high expecting a new Nigeria as promised by the incumbent government. All we seek is change and we are hopeful.”