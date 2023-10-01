Nigeria@63: Dons Lament Gross Underdevelopment In Benue Over Herders Attacks

…Alia: Benue to be ranked amongst best states in Nigeria

As the country marks its 63rd Independence Day anniversary, scholars in the academic industry on Sunday lamented over the gross underdevelopment that has hit Benue State since the return of democracy, especially the sustained attacks on farmers by invading armed herders terrorists.

Professors Okpeh O. Okpeh, of the Center for Leadership Studies, Federal University of Lafia, his counterpart at the Department of Economics, Federal University, Wukari and Prof. Ukertor Gabriel Moti who is the Dean, School of Postgraduate Studies, University of Abuja, disclosed this at a symposium organized by the state government to mark the 63rd year of the country’s democratic process.

They regretted that the state which will clock 50 years by 2024, was still wobbling at snail speed with virtually no development plans by successive leaderships to move it to the next level.

The university dons maintained that Benue State has been richly endowed with both human and natural resources but have not been harnessed for development, adding that the challenge of herdsmen invasion and attack on communities which led to the killing of innocent farmers and displacement of hordes of others has indeed retarded the growth of the state in no small measure.

Professor Okpeh O. Okpeh in his paper entitled: “Pre-Independence Struggles, Contemporary Realities and the Benue Experience”, observed that the state has witnessed stunted growth due to bad leadership.

He noted that as an agrarian society with over 70% of its populace engaged in the agricultural sector, the state has been under siege since the return of democracy in 1999 due to perennial attacks on farmers by invading armed Fulani terrorists, a factor he said has greatly affected food production.

“The state has not been particularly fortunate over the years due to factors like the neglect of the agricultural sector due to Nigeria’s over-reliance on the oil sector, the consistent failure of its ruling elites to chart a credible and sustainable development path since its creation, the menace of Fulani herders/farmers conflicts and the insecurity it has generated across the state, provoking massive displacement and the establishment of IDP camps”.

In his paper entitled: “The Socio-Economic Development of Benue State: The Journey Ahead”, Prof. Gisaor Vincent Iorja of the Department of Economics, Federal University of Wukari, also lamented the backwardness of the state over the years with no efforts by successive governments to ameliorate the situation.

Prof. Gisaor frowned at the over 252, 037 number of out-of-school children in the state which came due to herdsmen attacks, with girls having 55% and boys 45%

stressing that the affected children lack access to education.

He decried the lack of clearly defined inter-state borders between Benue and the neighbouring states especially Nasarawa and Taraba states which he said has necessitated recurrent conflicts arising from cases of cross-grazing, rival land claims, control of markets and administrative jurisdictions.

The don put the estimate of farm produce destroyed due to the attacks at over N21 billion, over 54, 476 houses reportedly destroyed, and over 29, 197 including young future leaders of the state gruesomely murdered in the last couple of years.

“There are also huge health effects of insecurity on the people of Benue state. The outright burning of over 23 clinics and 75 medicine stores in the affected villages is enough evidence to buttress this point during the period.

“The Jukun/Tiv crisis has destroyed over 103 schools, during the herdsmen attacks; over 174 schools were reported destroyed while militia activities in Sankera have affected 31 schools. The destruction of over 77 churches is an affront to the spiritual life of the people”.

Also in a paper, “Avoiding Pitfalls of the Past: Good Governance Anchored on Vision and the Core Values”, Prof. Ukertor Gabriel Moti, stressed the need for the leadership of the state to embrace good governance which includes accountability, transparency, responsiveness, effectiveness and efficiency, equitable and inclusive and rule of law.

Prof. Moti identified the culture of abandoning projects initiated by past governors by their successors as one of the challenges confronting the state, as according to him, such policy reversals have ‘kept the place in a state of underdevelopment’.

Governor Hyacinth Alia who declared the event opened, said he was desirous of ensuring that Benue is ranked amongst the best states in the country.

Governor Alia thanked all the participants and the resource persons for coming to share ideas on how and what can be done to move the state and country forward.

He maintained that although the state and country are facing challenging times, it is within the purview of both the government and the citizenry to contribute to the upliftment of the state and the next to greater heights.