Nigeria, Zambia Pledge to Develop Cultural Ties

Nigeria has continued to attract attention with many countries seeking to develop cultural ties with it in order to entrench the existing bilateral with the country, which seek various ways to promote its cultural tourism across the world.

The latest is Zambia, which has expressed the desire to strengthen its cultural relationship with the country. This is coming as a delegation from the Zambian Defense Services Command and Staff College Course 25/23 where in Nigeria recently and paid a visit to the Director General of the National Council for Arts and Culture (NCAC), Otunba Segun Runsewe, at the Nigerian Culture House in Abuja.

The visit is a study tour to Nigeria as course requirements for participants in the area of Arts, Culture, Tourism and Music. Speaking, the head of the delegation Col. Masheke Mutemwa, who represented the Commandant, Zambian Defense Services Command and Staff College, said the visit was part of the curriculum of the college, which provides opportunity for the course participants to undertake tours of various countries of the world to share cultural ideas and build strong diplomatic ties.

He noted that the aim of this visit was to conduct research into the cultural similarities between both countries, the efforts and impacts of the Nigerian government on regional and international stability through briefs and interactive sessions. “The comprehension of culture is crucial to security because as military members we work in areas where cultures differ. So, we should understand the different cultures for successful military operations,” he stressed.

Mutemwa maintained that the participants were pleased to visit the home of culture in Nigeria to understudy how the country has been able to co-exist despite her multi-cultural differences in nature, which has aided human capital, and economic development in the African sub-region. He promised to use the outcome of their visit as bedrock for cultural collaboration between both countries.

In his response, Runsewe, who is also the President, World Craft Council (WCC), African Region, expressed delight over the visit, which according to him, will open vistas of cultural exchange and collaboration between Nigeria and Zambia.

The DG also noted that apart from military hardware, it is also a step in the right direction for the military to undertake studies on the Arts, Culture and Tourism sectors of other countries, using their Strength, Weakness, Opportunities and Threats (SWOT) approach to discover the cultural manifestations and strengths of their regions in their military engagements.

According to Runsewe, this will provide a rewarding platform for cultural diplomacy and tolerance around the world. He reiterated the need for harmony among various countries of the world. Commending the delegation on their visit, Runsewe disclosed that the military should not be about war and the protection of national boundaries against external aggression only but should be a tool for unifying the people, and the promotion of peaceful coexistence among its people.

Referencing Nigeria’s establishment of the National Festival of Arts and Culture (NAF- EST), Runsewe said NAFEST illustrates Nigerian national unity and cultural diversity in its assemblage of different ethnic groups, with the aim of fostering cultural appreciation and understanding. The one of the highlight of the visit was the presentation of cultural gifts and souvenirs to the delegation by the Director General of NCAC.