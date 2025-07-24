Nigeria Yet To Meet 50% Renewable Energy Skilled Labour Needs – Reps

The House of Representatives Committee on Renewable Energy on Thursday said Nigeria has yet to meet 50 per cent of its skilled labour needs in the renewable energy sector.

Chairman of the committee, Rep. Afam Ogene, stated this during the Africa Policy Dialogue (APD) workshop themed “Green Jobs and Low Carbon Transition” held in Abuja.

“Today, nearly 50 per cent of skilled labour needs in Nigeria’s renewable energy sector remain unmet. Employers across the country consistently report difficulty hiring qualified technicians, engineers, and system operators,” Ogene said.

He noted that there is also a significant gap in local equipment manufacturing, adding that most of the equipment used in renewable power generation is imported. According to him, this is not due to a lack of raw materials but rather a result of skill gaps and inadequate policies to ensure knowledge transfer.

Ogene stressed that the issue is both a workforce and a policy problem.

He cited China’s green jobs programme, backed by strong government policy and funding, which has created over 7 million jobs, as an example Nigeria can learn from. He urged Nigerian academic institutions to align their training with the demands of the energy transition.

Reiterating the legislature’s commitment to improving renewable energy delivery, Ogene said lawmakers understand that crafting effective green jobs legislation for women and youth is crucial and must align with existing laws to be impactful.

“With my team of experienced colleagues, expert legal advisors, and skilled legislative drafters, we are confident in delivering a comprehensive and impactful law the nation will be proud of,” he said.

Declaring the event open, Speaker of the House of Representatives, Tajudeen Abbas, said the dialogue aligns with the oversight and legislative mandate of the 10th Assembly.

Abbas, who was represented by the Deputy Minority Whip, Rep. George Ozodinobi, affirmed the Assembly’s commitment to identifying policy gaps and proposing realistic, meaningful solutions.

“Let me sincerely thank the Honourable Chairman and members of the Committee on Renewable Energy for their diligence, foresight, and relentless effort in championing this important cause.

“As a responsible People’s House, we are fully aware of the strategic importance of green energy, not just because of its environmental relevance, but also due to its immense economic potential,” he added.

Abbas said the urgent call for a just energy transition reflects Nigeria’s dual reality: its vulnerability to climate change and its untapped renewable energy potential. He emphasized the need for bold and deliberate policy choices to propel the country into a sustainable future.

He stressed the importance of creating green jobs and improving energy access, reducing dependency on fossil fuels, and addressing unemployment and environmental degradation.

Also speaking, Ms. Victoria Manya, a representative of the INCLUDE Knowledge Platform, stressed the importance of not only transitioning to renewable energy but also building relevant skills in Africa.

She warned that the low-carbon transition risks being co-opted by fossil fuel interests, delivering “decarbonisation targets on paper” without real transformation.

“What we must do is reclaim the transition—not only as a climate imperative but as a generational opportunity to rewrite our social contract,” she said.

“In Nigeria, the data is clear: too many young people are unemployed or underemployed, and too many women are shut out of emerging green sectors.”

She concluded by stressing that “a just transition must not only ask how we reduce emissions, but who gets the new jobs, who trains the workforce, and who shapes the policies.”