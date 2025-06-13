New Telegraph

June 13, 2025
Nigeria Yet To Get Real Democracy — Fayemi

A former governor of Ekiti State, Kayode Fayemi, on Thursday said the country successfully got civilian rule in 1999 but has yet to get real democracy.

Fayemi remarked during Channels Television’s special June 12 event tagged ‘Nigeria’s Democratic Journey: An Inter-Generational Conversation On Building A Better Nation’.

He said that while the country got the right to reestablish the citizens’ right to vote for their leaders, efforts must now be made to achieve full democracy.

The former minister said he and other pro-democracy activists operated Radio Kudirat during the struggle for democracy to propagate their activities and other democracy campaigns under the regime of former military dictator, the late Sani Abacha.

Fayemi recalled how they took risks operating the radio station without fully realising the enormity of their actions in the face of the military

Fayemi, however, hailed President Tinubu for recognising some of the actors in the democracy struggle on Thursday with national awards, but urged that more people, including the Radio Kudirat operators, should also be recognised.

“What we mustn’t do is to conflate elections with democracy. What we got was to reestablish the right to vote for our leaders into office in 1999, what we are yet to get is real democracy in my view.

“We got civilian rule, we are proudly on the journey — we now have a semi-democracy, but now we don’t have full democracy. The effort that the previous president and now President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has put into it, we all must build on that.” he said

 

