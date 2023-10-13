Nigeria Would’ve Saved Over $10bn With Domestic Petroleum Refining – Esele

Urges FG to Privatise Nigeria’s Refineries

A former President of the Petroleum and Natural Gas Senior Staff Association of Nigeria (PENGASSAN), Mr Peter Esele has said that Nigeria would have saved more than $10 billion if the Federal Government had stopped the importation of petroleum products during the administration of now ex-President Muhammadu Buhari.

Esele who spoke in an interview with New Telegraph on Friday noted that Nigeria would have gained a lot from local refining of petroleum products.

He said: “Just imagine if we had stopped importing petroleum products, that would have given us more than $10 billion. We would have saved more than $10 billion in terms of the money that we used in importing this product.

“So the pressure on forex would have been substantially reduced. In fact, it would have been zero. So why you are seeing at the parallel market a dollar exchanging for about N1000 is because of the scarcity of forex.

“When you have a government that failed to plan, when you fail to plan, you have already planned to fail. So what President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s govenrment is dealing with now, is the failure of the Muhammadu Buhari administration.

“The only thing is that the Buhari administration is lucky, that it is still an All Progressives Congress (APC) government with the administration of President Bola Ahmed. If it was a different political party and they opened up a can of worms, I think Nigeria will be shocked by what they will discover.”

Esele who is a former President of the Trade Union Congress (TUC) urged the Federal Government to privatise Nigeria’s refineries.

He stated that the private sector should drive the management of the refineries if they would operate well.

He said, “FG should privatise the refineries. It should use the NLNG model and sell a substantial part of it. It will not work as long as the government is involved.

“If it will work, it will not be optimal. How do you expect a refinery that you have not been maintaining all these years and suddenly you now say you do Turn Around Maintenance (TAM)? Do you mean that the TAM will now make a refinery work without an upgrade?

“Do you believe that TAM will now make it to be operating at that optimal level? I still stand by my position that the best way for these refineries to work is the Nigerian Liquified Natural Gas (NLNG) model; privatise, sell a substantial part of it and let us have a co-operator that is private sector driven. That has always been my stake when I was President of PENGASSAN and TUC and it is still my stake now. Nothing has changed.”

According to him, there is a need for the government to assist private fuel importers with access to foreign exchange to import the product.

He stated that it is not surprising that the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) has again become the sole importer of petrol.

He said, “None of these things surprises me at all. I knew that is where we are going to go where NNPCL would become the sole importer of fuel because the government was not planning. If you are going to do all of those, you also have to provide the forex.

“Now you do not have the forex backing in getting the private sector involved. So once you do not have the forex backing, it is given that the NNPCL would now be the sole importer again.

“This is what we should expect because no private man wants to go into a business that he will not have profit. I hold the opinion that the Buhari administration did a great disservice to this country because first, you have to reckon that the last administration had eight years to stop us from importing petroleum products.”