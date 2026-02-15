Nigeria Would’ve Been Different If Ekwueme, Falae Won In 1999 – Utomi

Professor of Political Economy and Management expert, Patrick Okedinachi Utomi, has said that Nigeria would have recorded remarkable progress if late former Vice President, Chief Alex Ekwueme or one time Finance Minister, Chief Olu Falae had won the election in 1999.

He added that the All Progressives Congress (APC), has deliberately polarized Nigeria. Utomi who lamented that President Mohammadu Buhari’s tenure was disastrous added that the polarization of Nigeria has been further exacerbated by insecurity.

“He (Buhari)set a tone … for extreme ethnicization of public life provided the platform for the person who is there now to take it to the worst level. So, Nigeria is so deeply divided, the only politicians who are looking for themselves are the ones who seem to be united, which is so sad.”

Speaking with Sunday Telegraph in Lagos, he said: “but the division is the worst thing actually and others flow from it, because people have been deliberately polarized, insecurity is accentuated. After all, this insecurity came about with politicians playing games. They brought in the insecurity.

“That’s why they can’t publish the names of those who are financing terrorists because it is from amongst them. When there is no peace, no economy will work, I assure you, they can tell you stories and quote statistics. Eventually, progress will not come without peace.

On whether the 29 APC governors can deliver the party again in 2027, Utomi said it is doubtful. “How many APC governors won their state in the last election? These guys are out on a mission for their own pockets; they are faraway from the people.

The only reason this will make sense to anybody who really knows reality is the assumption that the governors are going to rig their states; that they are in the position to rig, which means the election will be about who can rig more.

He warned: “Take it from me, if they try what they did in 2023 again, this country will burn, Nigeria may not survive it, because people are fed up, they have had enough of politicians playing this game and trading with them.”