Nigeria Would’ve Been Better If My Father Was President – Abiola’s Son

Share

Jamiu Abiola, the son of MKO Abiola, stated on Thursday that Nigeria would have been much better off economically if his father, a hero of democracy, had been allowed to assume the presidency in 1993.

He made these remarks during Channels Television’s June 12 Special Forum, which celebrated 26 years of uninterrupted democratic rule in Nigeria.

The special event was titled ‘Nigeria’s Democratic Journey: An Inter-Generational Conversation on Building a Better Nation.’

Jamiu, who serves as the Senior Special Adviser to President Bola Tinubu on Linguistics and Foreign Affairs, expressed concern that some individuals are determined to erase his father’s legacy from Nigeria’s history.

He noted that when foreign leaders visit, they mention figures like Yar’Adua and others, but often neglect to mention Chief MKO Abiola.

READ ALSO

“Nigeria would have thrived because that period in 1993 was unique in global history, characterized by an international economic boom. We could have capitalized on that opportunity. Instead, what we got was a kleptomaniac as head of state. I won’t discuss (Sani) Abacha, as he has his troubles.

“I wrote a book in 2015 because I realized that my father’s name was fading from memory. People seemed intent on rewriting Nigeria’s history without acknowledging him,” he said.

“Some people wanted to bury his name. As my father would say, they wanted to shave his head in his absence. Therefore, I wrote the book titled ‘The President Who Never Ruled’ to ensure his name is not forgotten,” he added.

It would be recalled that in 2018, former President Muhammadu Buhari posthumously awarded Abiola the Grand Commander of the Order of the Federal Republic (GCFR) and declared June 12 as Democracy Day, a recognition many considered long overdue.

Share