Nigeria Would Have Thrived Under Peter Obi – Abaribe

Enyinnaya Abaribe, Senator representing Abia South in the Senate, on Monday, expressed his belief that Nigeria would have been in a better position if the candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi won the 2023 presidential election.

According to Abaribe, an Obi-led presidency would have ensured inclusivity and fairness, unlike the alleged nepotistic tendencies of the current government.

Speaking during an interview on Channels Television, Abaribe criticized the current administration, stating that nepotism has flourished under President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

“If Peter Obi had won, you probably would have seen a better Nigeria than what we are seeing today.

“He would not be as nepotistic as this government; it’s not in him,” Abaribe asserted.

Backing his claims, Abaribe questioned Tinubu’s decision to appoint four ministers from Ogun State while most states only received one ministerial slot.

He further argued that nepotism, which began under former President Muhammadu Buhari, has deepened under Tinubu’s leadership.

Abaribe also urged the South-East to focus on self-development rather than waiting for fairness from the federal government.

He noted that only Ex President, Olusegun Obasanjo and Goodluck Jonathan were relatively fair to the region.

On security issues, Abaribe welcomed the arrest of Simon Ekpa, the Finland-based self-proclaimed Biafran Prime Minister in exile.

He stated that Ekpa’s arrest would deter those instigating violence in the South-East.

The Senator reiterated that the Igbo people have consistently condemned Ekpa’s actions and called for peace.

Furthermore, Abaribe advocated for the release of Nnamdi Kanu, leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB).

He believes that Kanu’s release would significantly reduce violence in the region, as many perpetrators act in his name.

