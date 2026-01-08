Nigeria Would Have Gone Bankrupt But…, Says Lemo

A former Deputy Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Dr. Tunde Lemo, has said Nigeria’s economy is gradually stabilizing, insisting that the country is now “seeing light at the end of the tunnel” after a challenging year of economic reforms.

Speaking on Frontline, a current affairs programme on Eagle 102.5 FM, Ilese Ijebu, monitored by New Telegraph on Thursday, Lemo described the Nigerian economy as resilient, citing declining inflation, improved exchange rate stability, and easing food prices toward the end of 2025.

“We thank God because we are beginning to see light at the end of the tunnel. The economy is resilient,” Lemo said, acknowledging that prices remain high but noting that both headline and food inflation have been trending downward. He highlighted December 2025 as a turning point, saying Nigerians no longer had to queue for food, a development he attributed to the removal of fuel subsidy.

“For the first time in December, we didn’t need to queue up for food. Those who bought right will tell you prices were about 20 percent cheaper than the previous year,” he said.

Lemo maintained that the economic reforms introduced at President Bola Tinubu’s inauguration are already yielding dividends despite initial shocks. “The reforms the President started on his inauguration day are already paying off. Yes, subsidy removal caused price spikes initially, but it has ensured sufficient product availability. Now, prices are trending downward, and we don’t have to scramble for essentials,” he added.

Defending the new tax regime, Lemo dismissed claims that the timing was wrong, asking: “When will it be the right time to pay tax? It is only in Nigeria that people don’t want to pay tax but expect government to provide everything.”

He stressed that taxation is essential for governance and warned against excessive borrowing or central bank financing, which fuels inflation. “Governments in other countries largely spend tax revenue. If we don’t pay tax, where do we expect funding to come from?” he asked.

Lemo added that traders with annual turnover below ₦100 million are fully exempt from paying tax. “Would a woman selling pepper by the roadside make ₦100 million a year? The new tax law protects the poor more than the rich. The elites are the most vocal in criticism, using the poor as mouthpieces, even though the poor don’t have access to these discussions,” he stressed.