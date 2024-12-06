Nigeria Woos Global Partners To Accelerate Agro-Industrialisation

Share

The Federal Government has urged international development partners to co-finance the second phase of the Special Agro-Industrial Processing Zones (SAPZ-2) programme to accelerate agroindustrial growth and expand its reach beyond the initial 10 states.

Speaking at a co-financiers meeting at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, Vice President Kashim Shettima described the SAPZ programme as a transformative initiative that aligns with the development goals of Nigeria and its global partners.

“This meeting is vital to mobilise additional funding for the second phase, building on the lessons from phase one. We currently have commitments of $600 million from the African Development Bank (AfDB) and $300 million from BADEA,” Shettima said.

He emphasised the programme’s focus on enhancing production and processing of key crops such as cassava, rice, maize, cocoa, tomatoes, and livestock, aiming to drive food security, job creation, and economic diversification.

The SAPZ programme, structured on a Design, Build, and Operate (DBO) model, has been prioritised as a presidential initiative with plans to institutionalize it as a government agency for sustainability.

Dr. Kabir Yusuf, the National Programme Coordinator, highlighted the initiative’s role in reducing post-harvest losses by 40 per cent, boosting food security, and fostering agro-industrial development.

Development partners, including IFAD and IsDB, commended the programme’s impact on smallholder farmers and agro-industries in participating states such as Kano, Kaduna, and Cross River, noting its potential to influence agricultural transformation across Africa.

