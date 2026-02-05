Nigeria Won’t Surrender Its People To Extremism, Terrorism, Tinubu Assures

President Bola Tinubu has assured that his government would never surrender Nigerians to regional extremism or terrorism masquerading as faith.

Tinubu also vowed to ensure that the perpetrators of the recent killings in Kaiama Local Government Area of Kwara State would be brought to justice.

The President made the comments after meeting with the Governor of Kwara State, AbdulRahman AbdulRazak, on the activities of terrorists in the state at the Presidential Villa. He said:

“Today, I met with the Executive Governor of Kwara State, AbdulRahman AbdulRazak @RealAARahman, to be debriefed on the incident in Kaiama LGA.

“I condemn in the strongest terms this cowardly and beastly attack. The gunmen are heartless for choosing soft targets in their doomed campaign of terror. Their actions offend our humanity, our faith, and our shared values as a nation.

“Yesterday, I directed the immediate deployment of an army battalion to Kaiama Local Government Area of Kwara State following the horrific attack on innocent villagers in Worro. This new military command will spearhead Operation Savannah Shield to checkmate these barbaric terrorists and protect defenceless communities.

“It is particularly disturbing that the victims were killed because they rejected an attempt at forced indoctrination. As I said, it is commendable that the community members, even though Muslims, refused to be conscripted into a weird belief that promoted violence over peace and dialogue. Nigeria will never surrender its people to extremism and terrorism masquerading as faith.

“I have further directed close collaboration between federal and state agencies to provide immediate support and relief to the affected community and to ensure that those responsible for this atrocity are pursued and brought to justice, just like other terrorists before them. They will not go scot-free.

“I pray for the repose of the souls of the departed and extend my deepest condolences to the families who have lost loved ones. I also sympathize with the people and government of Kwara State. The Federal Government stands with you. We will protect our communities, defend our values, and defeat those who seek to divide us through terror.”