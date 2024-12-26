Nigeria Won’t Allow Foreign Military Bases, Vows To Flush Lakurawas – Gen Musa

Share

The Chief of Defence Staff, General Christopher Musa has reaffirmed Nigeria’s stance against foreign military bases in the country.

Gen Musa urged Nigerians not to support bandits in any form, warning that anyone who harbours or supports them will be considered a legitimate target.

The Chief of Defence Staff concluded by assuring the military’s commitment to securing the country, particularly the northwest and north, and ensuring that no criminal element can move freely within Nigerian territory.

He gave this assurance while speaking during a Christmas lunch with troops of Operation Fansan Yamma on Thursday in Sokoto.

General Musa emphasized that Nigeria has the capacity and capability to defend itself and will not allow any foreign base to be established.

He also commended President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for his continuous support of the Nigerian Army forces. General Musa assured the troops that their welfare and that of their families remain a top priority and pledged to work tirelessly to meet their needs.

The Chief of Defence Staff also warned that the military will intensify operations against insurgents, terrorists, bandits, and sea pirates, ensuring that no Nigerian is taken hostage.

He reiterated that the military must ensure every Nigerian can perform their duties freely.

General Musa also appealed to Nigerians to work together to defeat criminal elements, emphasizing that the challenges facing the country are not just for the military or security forces, but for everyone.

He commended Ahmed Aliyu Governor of Sokoto State and the good people of Sokoto State for their continuous support of our operations

While appreciated the troops’ bravery, resilience, and professionalism and charged them to be vigilant, stay focused, and continue to exemplify the finest traditions of the Armed Forces.

May this festive season bring you peace, joy, and renewed strength to serve our beloved nation with honour and pride.

Wish you all a Merry Christmas and a prosperous New Year ahead.

Earlier, in his remarks ,Major General Ibikunle Ajose, General Officer Commanding 8 Division and Commander of Sector 2 Operation FANSAN YAMMA, revealed that the recent deployment of special operation bridges, new air platoons, and other theatre operations has significantly boosted their efforts.

This development has forced the Lakurawas group to be on the back foot, allowing communities to return to their farms and move freely without hindrance.

The general also reported a reduction in bandit activities following the neutralization of several bandit leaders and their allies.

He expressed gratitude to the Chief of Defence for promoting 1,019 military personnel to higher ranks.

The promotions included 551 privates to Lance Corporal, 212 Lance Corporals to Corporal, and 71 Corporals to Sergeant, among others.

In addition to the military successes, the event also highlighted the commissioning of the renovated Yahaya Abdulkarim Model Primary School at Gwiwa low cost and a visit to injured personnel at Giginya Army barracks and Giginya Memorial Stadium.

