Nigeria Women’s Wheelchair Basketball Team Secure Commonwealth Games Qualification

The Nigerian Women’s Wheelchair basketball team has historically qualified for the 2026 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, Scotland.

The Nigerian team defeated South Africa 8-3 in an enthralling final on Thursday at the Commonwealth Games qualifiers in Angola.

Led by captain Ijigbamigbe Gbemisola Olubisi, the women’s basketball team inspired the team to a historic comeback in the final to pick the sole ticket against the tournament favourites, South Africa.

The Nigerian girls had previously lost to the South Africans in the group stage 7-3, but put up a resilient display to snatch the Commonwealth Games ticket.

President of the Nigeria Wheelchair Basketball Federation, Seyi Johnson, described the feat as a monumental achievement that will further upscale the rapid growth of the sport in Nigeria.

He stated that the leadership of the National Sports Commission, NSC, played a pivotal role in the girls’ achievement of this success.

“As a President, I feel very fulfilled that we have been able to write history in Nigerian wheelchair basketball,” he said.

“Everyone associated with Nigeria Wheelchair basketball presently and even before, has every reason to share in this credit because this is a result of many years of dedication and hard work.

” I must specially thank the leadership of the National Sports Commission under the Chairman, Mallam Shehu Dikko and the Director General, Hon. Bukola Olopade, for the kind of leadership direction they brought into Nigerian sports, which is making every sport thrive, regardless of whether they are bigger sports or not.”

Meanwhile, the Nigerian men’s Wheelchair basketball team narrowly lost the Commonwealth Games ticket to South Africa after losing the final 13-8 points.

Nigeria and South Africa will both officially represent the continent at the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow in the women’s and men’s events, respectively.