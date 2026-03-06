‘Nigeria Witnessing Measurable Improvement In Domestic Hydrocarbon Production’

Ambassador for the African Union Special Envoy on Oil and Gas Continental, Daniel Koussou Chukwuka, has said Nigeria is beginning to witness measurable improvements in domestic hydrocarbon production, renewed investor confidence, and structural reforms that are repositioning the country’s energy future.

He also said Nigeria’s hydrocarbon sector was undergoing a strategic recovery that carries profound implications not only for the nation’s economy, but for Africa’s broader energy security and global competitiveness.

Chukwuka, who commended the leadership of President Bola Tinubu, in a statement, said, just two years ago, Nigeria’s crude oil production had declined to approximately 1.1 million barrels per day.

This decline, he noted, was driven by operational inefficiencies, reduced investment, infrastructure constraints, and regulatory uncertainty. Chukwuka said: “For a country with over 37 billion barrels of proven oil reserves and one of the largest gas reserves in the world, this production level was significantly below its true capacity.

“Today, the trajectory is changing. Nigeria’s crude oil production has recovered to between 1.6 million and 1.75 million barrels per day. This recovery represents more than a statistical improvement.

It reflects renewed operational coordination, strengthened regulatory oversight, and restored confidence among both indigenous and international operators. “More importantly, Nigeria’s long term production outlook is improving.

Recent approvals of Field Development Plans have unlocked approximately 1.4 billion barrels of oil and 5.4 trillion cubic feet of gas. These reserves represent future production capacity that will strengthen Nigeria’s domestic energy security and economic resilience for decades.”

He added: “Equally significant is the scale of investment returning to Nigeria’s hydrocarbon sector. In 2025 alone, Field Development Plan approvals attracted over 18 billion dollars in capital commitments. Licensing rounds and fiscal reforms are projected to attract an additional 10 billion dollars in investment.

These figures signal a decisive shift. Global investors are responding positively to Nigeria’s renewed policy clarity and regulatory stability. “Investor confidence is built on governance, not rhetoric.

President Tinubu’s administration has taken deliberate steps to strengthen institutional credibility, improve fiscal transparency, and enhance regulatory efficiency. These measures are restoring Nigeria’s reputation as a predictable and competitive hydrocarbon investment destination.”

He also noted that Nigeria’s national production ambition of reaching three million barrels per day by 2030 is both realistic and achievable, provided current reforms are sustained, stressing that the country possesses the reserves, technical expertise, and institutional framework required to support this growth.

He said: “What was previously missing was policy consistency and investor confidence, both of which are now being restored. “From a continental perspective, Nigeria’s hydrocarbon recovery carries strategic importance. Africa’s energy sovereignty depends heavily on the strength of its leading producers.

Nigeria alone accounts for a significant share of Africa’s oil production capacity. Its stability strengthens Africa’s position within global energy markets.” Gas development, according him, “presents perhaps the greatest long term opportunity.

With over 200 trillion cubic feet of proven gas reserves, Nigeria is uniquely positioned to power domestic industrialisation, strengthen electricity generation, and support regional energy integration across West Africa. Gas represents the foundation for Africa’s industrial future.”

“It is important to emphasise that hydrocarbon sector reform requires time. Structural transformation does not occur overnight. The policies being implemented today are laying the foundation for sustained production growth, increased investment inflows, and long term economic stability,” he said.

He also emphasised that Nigeria’s hydrocarbon resources remained one of its most strategic economic assets, adding that increased domestic production strengthens foreign exchange earnings, improves fiscal revenue, and enhances national economic resilience.

More importantly, it restores Nigeria’s credibility as a reliable global energy supplier. Chukwuka said: “President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s reforms represent a critical turning point.

The recovery from 1.1 million barrels per day to current production levels, the unlocking of over 1.4 billion barrels in future reserves, and the attraction of over 18 billion dollars in new investment demonstrate measurable progress.

“Nigeria is not merely increasing production. It is rebuilding investor trust, restoring institutional credibility, and repositioning itself as Africa’s undisputed energy leader.”

According to him, with sustained policy discipline, regulatory stability, and continued investment, Nigeria is well positioned to achieve its production targets, strengthen its economy, and secure its leadership within Africa’s energy future.