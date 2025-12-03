Nigeria Wins Volleyball Event At W’Africa Para Games

Nigeria emerged champions of the volleyball event at the inaugural edition of the West Africa Zone A &B Para Games after recording a 3-0 win against Ghana.

In a gruelling encounter against the Niger Republic in their first game, Nigeria pulled off a 3-0 (25-13, 25-20, 25-22) win.

Nigeria’s experience again came to the fore in their final game against Ghana as they claimed their second successive victory to emerge winner.

Nigeria set the tone as they raced to a 25-10 points win in the first set. The team started from where they left off in the second set with another 25-6 points win, while they finished off the third set with another 25-16 points win.

Speaking after the win, President of the Para-volley Federation of Nigeria, Kayode Ladele, noted that the win affirmed the board’s dedication to developing the sport in Nigeria.

“It makes me feel achieved, since we have been putting work into developing paravolley in Nigeria, and people can now see the results in the open. You cannot challenge victory; victory is victory,” he said.