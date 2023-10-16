Nigeria Win Maiden West Africa Cricket Cup In Lagos

Nigeria’s Cricket team, the Yellow Greens has defeated the Rwanda team by a thrilling 18-run margin in the first West Africa Trophy final.

The Nigerian team won the tournament at the Tafawa Balewa Cricket Oval in Lagos, Nigeria on Sunday without losing a game.

The East African cricket team came dangerously close to defeating Nigeria in the final of the 10-day competition, but Steve Tikolo’s team staged an incredible comeback to defeat them.

The Yellow Greens of Nigeria, who batted in the first innings, lost three wickets in the powerplay and didn’t look like the same team that had previously defeated Rwanda three times in the competition.

But as the Nigerian team fought back and pushed themselves past the century mark, Man-of-The-Match Isaac Danladi and newly promoted Junior Yellow Greens captain Ridwan Abdulkareem eventually formed a strong partnership to prevent the visiting team from winning the tournament.

Danladi had 44 runs, and Abdulkareem had 39 runs before being dismissed with the final ball of the first innings.

The Yellow Greens scored 103 runs for the loss of seven wickets, and the supporters couldn’t be more proud—despite losing two more wickets in the 20th over.

Rwanda got off to a similarly strong start, scoring five runs per over with the first 30 balls and only losing one wicket in the first 10 overs.

Lee Booth’s team was only able to score 63 runs after 16 overs thanks to improved Nigerian bowling, and after six more wickets fell, their 104-run target was far beyond their reach.

After that, Chimelie Udekewe took the seventh wicket for Nigeria, who won all 10 of their games to finish the game impressively and go undefeated in the tournament.