Nigeria Will Someday Produce An Igbo Extraction President – Uzodinma

The Governor of Imo State and Chairperson of the South-East Governors’ Forum, Hope Uzodinma on Thursday expressed optimism that Nigeria will one day elect an Igbo President.

Uzodinma who made this known when speaking during the two-day Economic and Security Summit in Owerri, the state capital underscored the need for greater unity and synergy among the five states in addressing the security breaches and declining economic fortunes of the region.

The governor of Imo insisted that the area was a part of the Nigerian project and emphasised the need for more cooperation and unity among the five states in order to handle the region’s security issues.

He emphasised the importance of supporting Ohaneze Ndigbo, the preeminent Igbo socio-cultural group, in order to unite the Southeast’s population and give them a voice.

READ ALSO:

She said, “The sustainability and functional deployment of the micro Igbo kindred spirit and macro Igbo republican spirit thrives in a private sector-driven initiative”.

He expressed the need for successful Igbo investors to support Ohaneze Ndigbo, the leading Igbo socio-cultural organisation, to galvanise the Southeast people into one united body that would speak with one voice.

In order to jointly reframe the Igbo agenda, the governor further asked for routine engagement of the region’s business and public sector operators.

He said: “A special forum should be established for all political office holders in the region to meet at least twice a year to exchange ideas and form a synergy on Igbo matters.

“In ensuring a renaissance of the Igbo unity and development, I believe the place to start is to begin to address the security challenges in our land.

We must rise from this summit on a clear road map to ensure that Igbo people are not interrupted in their legitimate quest to make ends meet with the sit-at-home madness.”