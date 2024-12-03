Nigeria Will Not Stop Production Of Fossil Fuel – Lokpobiri Assures

Share

The Federal Government on Tuesday assured that despite calls for energy transition, Nigeria cannot stop the production of fossil fuel, saying it already has enough market in Africa.

This was as it maintained that no country in the world would stop the production of fossil fuels when there are still markets for it.

The Minister of State for Petroleum (Oil), Heineken Lokpobiri, while speaking in Yenagoa during the 13th Practical Nigerian Content Forum organized by the Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board (NCDMB), explained that even the United Kingdom (US) is still giving licenses for exploration.

Speaking on the theme of the theme, “Deepening the Next Frontier for Nigerian Content Implementation, the minister said that the production of fossil fuel will not stop in Nigeria adding that no country in the world will stop it.

He said, “Just in 2023, the United Kingdom contributed 4.8% of global emissions, higher than the entire OPEC country put together, entire African continent put together contribute about 3% but the UK contribute 4.8%, gave over 100 licenses to new companies for new exploration.

“America is the highest producer of fossil fuel, so why should we stop? Those who are telling us to stop are themselves not stopping, so we should know that is about politics.”

“Let me also use the opportunity to challenge the industry that with the emergence of Trump, the price of oil may be battered, what I want us to do is to increase our own production.”

“Africa already has enough market, we can produce enough fuel to supply to West African regions and the entire Africa, but our biggest challenge has to do with funding.”

Also speaking, the Minister of State for Petroleum (Gas), Obongemen Ekperikpe Ekpo, urged local businesses in the country to invest in Compressed Natural Gas (GNG) as he said gas will be a mainstay of the economy after the energy transition.

He said: “Gas will be the mainstay of Nigeria’s energy shift, and we are giving local businesses a chance to engage in gas distribution, processing and power generation. The probable replacement for PMS has been determined to be natural gas in the form of CNG.”

“Let me reiterate that this administration has an unwavering commitment to advancing local content as a cornerstone of our energy strategy, together, we have the opportunity to build an energy industry that empowers Nigerians, strengthens our economy and contributes to the sustainable future.”

Earlier, the Executive Secretary of the Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board (NCDMB), Engr. Felix Omatsola Ogbe said the board has achieved a 56% increase in Nigerian Content level in 2024 compared to the 26% it met in 2016.

Engr. Felix Ogbe, highlighted some of the milestones achieved in the last 7 years including the commissioning of the new library at the Niger Delta University, Amassoma in partnership with Shell Petroleum Development Company and other joint partners.

He stated that some of the achievements of the board include the commissioning of Amal Technologies in Idu, Abuja; and the Kwale Gas Gathering facility in Delta State, approval of 312 Nigerian Content Plans, and 402 Nigerian Content Compliance Certificates (NCCCs) were issued to the board amongst commissioning of 150 LPG in Kaduna state as well as the inauguration of gas leak detection facility in Abuja as some of the achievements recorded.

On manpower development, Engr. Ogbe noted that the NCDMB Academy has started training youths on different aspects of the oil and gas industry, adding that the board was committed to establishing more befitting zonal offices In Akwa Ibom, Rivers and Delta states.

In his welcome address, Bayelsa State Acting Governor, Lawrence Ewhrudjakpo urged the Nigerian Content Development Monitoring Board (NCDMB), to engage grassroots stakeholders by incorporating diverse perspectives towards ensuring that their strategies were inclusive and reflective of the aspirations of all Nigerians.

The Acting Governor urged participants of the Forum to move beyond dialogue to implementation with a view to ensuring that the outcomes of the conference drive real and meaningful change describing the theme as forward-looking.

Enjoining the participants to engage actively with a focus on transforming ideas into actionable strategies that would yield lasting impacts, he said that “leveraging technology and empowering local talent will create a vibrant ecosystem that promotes creativity, entrepreneurship and sustainable development.”

He commended the NCDMB for their leadership and commitment to advancing Nigerian content that had established a framework for excellence and innovation assuring that:”Bayelsa remains steadfast in its collaboration with the NCDMB and other credible partners across various sectors such as energy, agriculture, healthcare and tourism which aligns with the state’s ASSURED Prosperity Agenda.

“Let us focus on building resilient and sustainable frameworks that enable communities to actively participate in emerging sectors particularly the digital economy. This will ensure shared prosperity and a future where no one is left behind.

“Together, we can redefine the landscape of Nigerian content implementation. By fostering innovation, inclusivity, and strategic partnerships, we can unlock new frontiers for growth and sustainable development.” He said.

