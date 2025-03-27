Nigeria Will Not Be Safe Haven For Persons Of Interest – Tunji-Ojo

Share

…says visa on arrival gone

The Minister of Interior, Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, has read the riot act to persons of interest planning to enter the country, saying “Nigeria is not a safe haven”.

This is as the Minister announced plans by the Federal Government to implement the nation’s immigration protocol to the letter, as part of measures to enhance national security.

Tunji-Ojo made the declaration on Thursday in Abuja, at an ongoing stakeholders’ sensitisation workshop on the implementation of the Nigeria Visa Policy (MVP) 2025.

In his opening address, the former parliamentarian announced that: “Visa on arrival is gone”.

According to him: “You don’t need to lobby to get Visas to Nigeria; the bottlenecks are gone.

“We are going to be very hard in terms of our immigration protocol; Nigeria is open to business.

“We will not allow for the abuse of our immigration protocol; there will be an expatriate administration system”

Meanwhile, the Minister has appealed to expatriates and their interests to respect the country’s immigration laws, and citizens.

“Nigeria is not a dumping ground for illegal activities.; no company is above the law. Don’t make us inferior in our own land”, the Minister said.

