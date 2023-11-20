Nigeria Will Have A Positive Turnaround – Bishop Okonkwo

…Have faith in Jesus – Pastor Ashimolowo

The Presiding Bishop of The Redeemed Evangelical Mission (TREM), Bishop Mike Okonkwo, has said Nigeria will have a turnaround.

He stated that the country has a bright and glorious future, in spite of the current hardship and other socioeconomic and security challenges confronting it.

He urged Nigerians not to be despondent and frustrated but that they should put their hopes in Jesus Christ.

He said Jesus would never fail them.

He spoke in an interview with New Telegraph on Monday on the sidelines of the 2023 TREM’s Kingdom Life World Conference at Anthony Oke, Gbagada Expressway, Lagos. The theme of the ongoing conference is Jesus.

Okonkwo said: “Sure, there is a bright future for Nigeria. There is always a turnaround. So, I am expecting a turnaround. Nigeria will have a turnaround. After all, when things get so bad, there is no other way than to turn to God who will turn things around.

“Nigerians should put their faith in Jesus, He is the author and finisher of our faith. He is the only one who can not fail. Everything that has to do with human beings has a margin for failure. But one thing I know that is guaranteed and secured is Jesus. That is why the theme of this conference is so important and so apt at this time.

“I want Nigerians to know that there is no answer to anything except Jesus. Everything is collapsing, everything is failing, and the only solid rock is Jesus. So, I encourage everyone to put their eyes on Jesus, He will never fail them.”

Senior Pastor, Kingsway International Christian Centre, KICC, and Guest Speaker; Pastor Matthew Ashimolowo, admonished Nigerians to avoid indulgence in social vices but be godly and have implicit faith and confidence in Jesus.

He said that with the global and national challenges, including spiraling inflation, growing unemployment, and insecurity; trust and confidence in God through Jesus is the solution.

The conference also featured praise and worship as the large congregation worshipped God and prayed for individual miracles and healing to the nation especially, and the world, at large.