Nigeria Will Be Great Again Through Prayers, Says NCPC Boss

…as 14 Bishops, 37 lay presidents inducted at Methodist Church’s 49th Biennial Conference

The Secretary, Nigerian Christian Pilgrims Board, NCPC, Rt Rev Stv Adegbite, has assured that Nigeria will be great again through fervent prayers, noting that the church remains the same strong and resilient with Christ Jesus as the flagship and Hope of Glory. According to him, “He is with us as our strength for the Ages past and our hope for years to come.

The Nation Nigeria is in a period of restoration having survived surgical operation miraculously performed by President Ahmed Bola Tinubu.

Nigeria is now in a ward for recuperation and it is well with Nigeria, in the name of Jesus Christ.” Adegbite spoke during the 49th/14th Biennial Conference Memorial Methodist Church. Also speaking, the Archbishop of Oron Archdiocese, His Grace, Most Rev Emmanuel Udofia, in his sermon espoused the “Pitfalls and Penalty of leadership” as a theme.

He reiterated the need for the love for the flock or congregation through pastoral and caring ministry as a panacea for the broken walls of the church.

The conference served as opportunity to endorse the election of Arch bishops and Lay Presidents, and a solemn and special divine service was organised for their consecration, investiture and induction.

Two Professors and a Senior Military Officer (rtd) distinguished themselves as Archdiocesan Lay Presidents, they include, Sir Prof. Inyang Asuquo Atting, KJW, Professor of Medical and Public Health Parasitology / Epidemiology, University of Uyo – Archdiocesan Lay President of the Archdiocese of Oron; Professor Onwe Sunday Onwe of the Department of Public Administration and Political Science, Ebonyi State University, Abakiliki – Archdiocesan Lay President of the Archdiocese of Ebonyi; and Col. (Dr.) Ademola Onalaja (rtd) KJW, Archdiocesan Lay President of the Archdiocese of Riye.

The new Bishops are: Rt Rev Okechukwu Ogba (Ph.D), Rt Rev Evans Monday Onyemara (Ph.D) , Rt Rev David Ogwuche Job (Ph.D), Rt Rev Adekunle Gboyega Adejumo (Ph.D), Rt Rev Ominiyi Olabanjo Omisakin, Rt Rev Mark Elaigwu Ochenjele, and Rt Rev Sunday Funminiyi Johnson. Others are: Rt Rev Edet Akpan Udoekong, Rt Rev James Ajaegbo Ekpe, Rt Rev Elijah Ekarika Udo, Rt Rev Zornaatah Suakpa Neebe, Rt Rev Basil Maawole Pozonlin, Rt Rev Daniel Kacecere Dunioh and Rt Rev Ekpenyong Ime Ekpenyong.

The newly consecrated bishops were charged to flee from Megalomania, rumour mongering or grapevine, and undue excitement or euphoria of office in order to stem the tide of resentment, outcry, hunger and anger because the LORD is always with HIS Saints or believers and therefore their persecutors must stumble and not prevail. (JEREMIAH 20:11)

The service of consecration, investiture and induction was presided over by the Prelate of Methodist Church Nigeria, His Eminence Dr. Oliver Ali Aba, JP, assisted by the Secretary of Conference, Rt Rev Dr. Babatunde Abiodun Taiwo JP, Fel. Ipman, TFG.

