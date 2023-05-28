Nigeria Will Be Better When Policy Drives Our Politics, Diversity Managed – Sampson

A legal luminary and Senator-elect for Akwa Ibom South in the coming 10th National Assembly, Dr Ekong Sampson has said Nigeria will achieve greatness and development when policies drive our politics against the present situation that politics drives state policies.

In the same vein, he explained that the effective management of the country’s diversity will end our current self-pity stressing that a country with abundant resources like Nigeria should maximise its rich potential for the development and progress of the Nation.

Ekong Sampson who made the remarks during the Uyo Book club open house meeting to mark the Transition from one government to another in Nigeria and Akwa Ibom state-sponsored by Watbridge Hotels and Suites regretted that more than a century after the amalgamation of the country, the nation is still battling with ethnic and religious crisis and more disturbing scenario called opportunity theft.

Speaking on the theme: Lord Frederick Lugard – Hero or Villain: A Paradigm on Nigeria’s Post Inauguration Democracy, Dr Sampson who is also the patron of the club noted that after the era of late Gen. Aguiyi Ironsi, the country has been battling with a Federalist experiment that concentrates so much power at the centre.

” Part of my agenda in the coming Senate will be advocacy for the devolution of powers, we must make the centre less attractive and discourage opportunity theft which is bedevilling our country” he added.

The senator-elect opined that the United States of America is one country that has successfully managed its diversity stressing that it is one nation that encourages people to attain the peak of their career through the content of their brain.

He further highlighted, “We will achieve more value in our polity when we use policies is drive politics and not using politics to drive policies.

“Nigeria is one country where you have a great number of people being loyal to tribe, religion and money than the country. We need to revive our patriotic spirit and learn from our past mistakes.

” The guest lecturer had earlier pointed out loopholes in the current electoral act, I want to assure you that we will work in unison in the coming national assembly to correct them. We must restore the integrity of our electoral system and move the nation forward “.

Dr Ekong a former Council chairman and Commissioner in Akwa Ibom state maintained that there is no alternative to democracy noting that we must use Lord Fredrick Luggard’s experiment to concretize our democracy.

He stated that Nigerian Democracy will be more productive when we embrace political inclusion urging Nigerians to discard winner takes all syndrome which remains the bane of our democracy.

” To achieve the bigger picture, we must strengthen our institutions, it is worrisome to see how weak our key institutions are, the stronger our institutions, the safer our democracy will be. We must ensure the prevalence of our larger interest against selfish, narrow and pedestrian interest”.

Dr Ekong described Lord Luggard as a man who came and left his imprints by bringing Nigeria together and left us with the challenge to manage ourselves well which we failed.

” We need to understand our dynamics and maximize our advantages being guided by larger interest. We must create an enduring framework for prosperity so that the economy will stop putting pressure on democracy, they say a hungry man is an angry man.

” We must exploit trajectories where we can grow our economy, make our people happy, ramp up our production, ensure patriotism and discipline to achieve a stronger polity.

” The central message left by lord Luggard is that we must manage our diversity, he brought the country together and challenge us to manage our pluralities, we must thank Lord Luggard rather than vilify him. Nigeria must exploit trajectories where people must have justice not just access to law to enhance our democracy.

“We must use Luggard as a metaphor for hope for Nigeria. A nation that abhors history is in serious trouble. We should allow Lord Luggard rest in peace “, he added.