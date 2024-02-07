Nigeria vs South Africa: Babangida, Adepoju recall AFCON 2000 win with nostalgia

After missing Africa Cup of Nations in 1996 and 1998, the Super Eagles returned in 2000 as the co-host with Ghana and were cruising to the title with South Africa standing between them and another final in the semifinal stage of the competition. After Nigeria pulled out of the 1996 AFCON in South Africa, the Bafana Bafana emerged as the winner and from then became one of the powerhouses of football on the continent and everyone were looking forward to an interesting game.

They had defeated another co-host of the 2000 AFCON Ghana in the quarterfinal and bullish about their chances against Nigeria, they however received more than they bargained for. Speedy winger, Tijani Babangida, didn’t allowed them to settle down before scoring the first goal as early as the 40th second of the game, turning the packed crowd at the National Stadium, Surulere, Lagos, to a total frenzy as Nigeria led 1-0. Babangida made the game secured with the second goal to end the game 2-0 in favour of Nigeria and a place in the final against perennial rival, Cameroon. On Wednesday, February 7, history will repeat itself 24-year after when the two countries face each other at the semifinal stage of the 2023 AFCON hosted by Cote d’Ivoire with a place in the final at stake. Nigeria started the competition slowly, forcing Equatorial Guinea to a 1-1 draw in their opening game before defeating the host team 1-0 in the second game while ending the group stage with another 1-0 victory against Guinea Bissau to move to the Roundof-16 before thumping Cameroon 2-0 and a place in the quarterfinal where the team eliminated Angola 1-0 for a date with the Bafana Bafana in the semifinal. Scorer of the two goals in the game, Babangida, while speaking with New Telegraph, said it was moment he will forever cherished. He however advised the Super Eagles to be wary of the Bafana Bafana in the game on Wednesday. “We know they are a very good side and the only way to get past them was to put in our best and I can tell you scoring that early really helped the team,” he said. “South Africa was the top team at that time and few days before then, they went to Accra to defeat Ghana and they have been talking tough about repeating the same thing against Nigeria, so it was a great feeling scoring two goals against them. “It was not just about me scoring the goals but also the collective efforts of all the players as we just wanted to make it to the final. The goal calmed everyone’s nerves including the fans watching. “We were playing in front of our fans and we needed to make them happy and that’s what we did. We took the game to them and before they knew what was happening, it was all over.

“However, two games can never be the same and we have to be at our best on Wednesday. I am happy that this is not the same team that started the competition as they continue to get better each day. “I am sure the current Super Eagles will beat South Africa again and get to the final. They have shown that they are ready for the title and I am happy with the team.” Another member of that team that defeated South Africa 24 years ago, Mutiu Adepoju, said the early goal helped them to settle down and put the Bafana Bafana under immense pressure. Adepoju said the team would have scored more goals in that game as they had several opportunities to whitewash their opponent but had to settle for the two goals and a place in the final. He however urged the coach Jose Peseiro-led team to take their chances as that will allow them to settle into the game and also get to the final. He added: “It’s been 24 years that we defeated them, but it is still the same South Africa and they are going to be dangerous. This time around, we could see how they got to the semifinal stage and looking at most of their players, they are playing for the same club, they know themselves very well, it is going to be tough against them. “In 2000, the goal by Babangida settled the team, on our mind, we knew that the target is to get to the final and we make use of the assets at our disposal and that’s the wingers because we knew then that we have some of the fastest wingers in the world that can easily get behind their defenceline and cause havoc, we used that and we get the goals. “We have players that can also get behind their defence too at the moment, but it will surely be different but I think we should be able to take advantage of them. “When we get the chances, we should take them, when you take chances and get ahead, then you are at an advantage and all you need to do is to find a way to increase the goals while managing the ones you already scored.”

Nigeria and South Africa will slug it out for a place in the final of the 2023 AFCON following successes in their quarter-final games against Angola and Cape Verde, respectively. While Ademola Lookman’s solitary goal did the magic for the Super Eagles, Ronwen Williams’ astonishing four saves in the penalty shoot-out earned Bafana Bafana progress into the last four.