Nigeria vs P&ID: UK Court To Deliver Judgement Tomorrow

A judge of the Business and Property Court in London, United Kingdom (UK), Robin Knowles, will on October 23, deliver judgement in a case between the Federal government and Process & Industrial Development (P&ID) Ltd, according to information, Sunday Telegraph, gathered yesterday. P&ID in 2012, dragged Nigeria to an arbitration panel over a contract that was struck in 2010 when Nigeria agreed to provide two decades’ worth of free gas to a facility which is a gas processing plant in Calabar, Cross River State, and that P&ID would build in the country in exchange for processed gas for electricity generation.

However, the British Virgin Islands-registered firm, claimed that the Nigerian government failed to provide it with natural gas, so it never built the planned refinery. P&ID initiated arbitration in 2012, and five years later, a UK court ordered Nigeria to pay P&ID $6.6 billion. The $6.6billion has increased to more than $11 billion with interest. But in its closing sub- mission, Nigeria’s lawyer, Mark Howard, in the case marked CL-2019-000752, prayed the London court to overturn the arbitration award that was in favour.

He told the court that P&ID obtained its contract “by telling repeated lies and paying bribes to officials.” According to him, the company financially induced prominent Nigerian government officials, allegedly including those who chaired the government technical committee that reviewed the gas plant contract and several others. Howard also said the founders of P&ID, Michael Quinn and Brendan Cahill, had a “track record of bribery” and were involved in corruption on an “industrial scale.”

He said: “We see a picture of industrial-scale bribery and corruption. This was not some incidental, minor contract on the side. It was fundamental to P&ID’s way of doing business.” Howard also alleged that the Nigerian team during the arbitration proceedings were also bribed. According to him, P&ID had real-time access to Nigeria’s “privileged materials”, many of which, he told the court, were obtained through “back channels”.

Howard also accused the company of suppress- ing vital evidence, bribery, and perjury among others to win the arbitration. He also told the court that the two lawyers, who acted for P&ID in the arbitration proceedings, Trevor Burke and Seamus Andrew, breached their obligations to the court by ignoring evidence of their client’s corruption in pursuit of a promised “pot of gold.” Howard said: “As with the corrupted officials and legal advisors of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, so too was the integrity of Mr Andrew and Mr Burke compromised.

“They were offered life- changing sums of money, contingent upon success in the claim, which induced them to look past evidence of blatant corruption (most obviously in the form of the FRN privileged documents) in the hope of reaching their promised pots of gold. They did so at the expense of their pro- fessional obligations “Nigeria is ‘respectfully asking the court to deliver a judgement as soon as reasonably possible.” He also urged the court to dismiss the award. But P&ID claimed it was innocent of all the allegations and prayed the court to remit the case to the original tribunal.