Nigeria Vs Niger: War Inevitable, Says Okorie

It is no longer news that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has written to the Senate seeking its support for military intervention against the military junta in the Niger Republic.

Recall that Tinubu, who is the Chairman of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), had on Sunday met with some fellow ECOWAS leaders to discuss appropriate ways to restore democracy in Niger after the military overthrew President Mohamed Bazoum.

Against the backdrop of all these happenings, Equity Concepts Entertainment boss, Rowland Okorie, has expressed his anger towards ECOWAS led by the Nigerian President, Bola Tinubu the way they are turning their region into a global crisis.

Okorie lamented that ECOWAS members knew about the corruption allegations against Tinubu, yet they went ahead and made him the Chairman because they would benefit from his corruption.

He, however, expressing his lack of confidence in the African leaders, said; “ECOWAS is not there anymore for the purpose for which the accord was signed but for their pockets. They knew what they were up to when they handed that leadership position to a man whose legitimacy is under investigation.”

“The corrupt Hausa and Yoruba-led government since independence is leading Nigeria to the brink of war and I am in support of the war.”

Okorie explained why he said he support war in the Republic of Niger, saying, “The reason is very simple, not just because of the amount of injustice I have witnessed with our African leaders but as a payback to what our military has done to civilians in our great country.

“The Nigerian military has failed to arrest Asari Dokubo, who in plain view brandishes guns and calls them criminals.”

“Now they want to kill their next-door neighbour, in my mind, I wonder what they would do when they get into the Niger Republic.”

“Nigeria has never fought a war before but against their own, the Igbos’. They killed millions of them. Now is the time for the Nigerian military to show why we are called the giant of Africa. War in Niger is inevitable.

“I think it is time for us to review the strength of our military, let’s checkmate them and know how good they are. The only thing they are good at doing, killing innocent civilians.”

“We must give them a chance so Nigerians will know how many of them will survive and see how Niger will surrender to them. They must be a victor and vanquish this time.

“The Tinubu-led corrupt government is asking for Senate endorsement to invade Niger because he is scared and understands that he will not get approval.”

“He is not a legit president, he has disobeyed court orders on numerous occasions and destroyed democracy in the world as Nigeria is a key player in global polity. In my opinion, let there be war.”