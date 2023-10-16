Nigeria Vs Mozambique: Super Eagles Move To Win First Friendly In Five Years

The Super Eagles of Nigeria are aiming to win their first international friendly game since 2019, after playing 15 friendly games without a win.

The Super Eagles are taking on lowly-rated Mozambique at the Estadio Municipal de Albufeira in Portugal later today, less than three days after drawing 2-2 with Saudi Arabia at the same venue.

If coach Jose Pasiero and his boys fail to win the game which will kick off at 4 p.m. WAT, it will make it the 16th time in a row that the Nigerian team failed to win an international friendly.

The last time the Super Eagles faced Mozambique was in January 2014. The game ended in a 4-2 win for the Nigerian team.

Nigeria are going into the friendly game after recording five defeats in their last six friendly games. Interestingly, Mozambique have recorded three wins and three defeats in their last 6 friendly games which means they have an edge going into today’s game.

Following Friday’s 2-2 draw with Saudi Arabia, the Super Eagles have lost nine, and drawn six in their last 15 friendlies since defeating Egypt 1-0 in March 2019 thanks to an early goal from Paul Onuachu.

Before their draw on Friday, Jose Paseiro’s team had gone on a run of three wins in their final three 2023 AFCON qualifying games, winning by a combined score of 10 goals, keeping two clean sheets, and taking first place in Group A with 15 points from six games.

The Eagles are expected to use today’s game against Mozambique to end their winless run in international friendly games as they commence their 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers in November.