AFCON: Super Eagles Offered ₦14m Per Goal vs Mozambique

Nigeria’s Super Eagles have been handed a significant financial incentive ahead of their African Cup of Nations (AFCON) Round of 16 clash with Mozambique, with players promised $10,000 (around ₦14 million) for every goal scored in the knockout tie.

The offer, made by a Nigerian business mogul and national team partner, doubles the per-goal bonus from the group stage, where players earned $5,000 per strike.

Nigeria netted eight goals across their three group matches under the previous incentive structure.

The enhanced reward will come into effect for Monday’s must-win encounter at the Fez Stadium in Morocco, as the Super Eagles push for a place in the quarter-finals.

What Sports Commission Said

Confirming the development, National Sports Commission Chairman Mallam Shehu Dikko revealed the new incentive package while speaking to journalists in Rabat on Sunday.

“We have fully mobilised the Super Eagles to succeed in this tournament,” Dikko said.

He added, “On the part of the Federal Government, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu approved the AFCON Intervention Fund on November 14.

In addition, our partners and sponsors paid $5,000 per goal in the group stage and have now committed $10,000 per goal for the Round of 16. The incentives will continue to improve as the tournament progresses.”

Nigeria, Africa’s 2013 champions, topped Group C with a flawless record to reach the knockout stage and will now take on Mozambique, who advanced as one of the best third-placed teams from Group F.