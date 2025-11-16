Moroccan match official Jalal Jayed has been selected to referee the decisive 2026 FIFA World Cup playoff final between Nigeria’s Super Eagles and the Democratic Republic of Congo, scheduled for Sunday.

Jayed is no stranger to Nigerian fans, having overseen the Super Eagles’ Matchday Five victory over Rwanda in March.

In that encounter, held at Kigali’s Amahoro Stadium, Nigeria secured a 2–0 win with Victor Osimhen scoring both goals.

For Sunday’s fixture, Jayed will be supported by fellow Moroccans Mustapha Akarkad and Zakaria Bernissi, who will serve as first and second assistant referees.

Tunisian official Mahrez El Malki has been appointed as the fourth official.

The video assistant referee (VAR) team will be led by Algeria’s Lahlou Benbraham, with Haitham Guirat of Tunisia assisting.