Super Eagles of Nigeria midfielder, Alex Iwobi, has spoken publicly for the first time since Nigeria’s disappointing World Cup qualifying exit to DR Congo.

Alex Iwobi has spoken out after Nigeria’s heartbreaking failure to reach the 2026 FIFA World Cup, delivering a calm and emotional message to fans following the Super Eagles’ dramatic penalty shootout loss to DR Congo.

The Fulham midfielder, one of the team’s most experienced figures, urged supporters to remain strong as he reflected on a difficult moment for Nigerian football.

Iwobi Reflects On Nigeria’s Collapse After Tense DR Congo Showdown

Iwobi, who featured in Nigeria’s 4-1 semi-final win over Gabon, also started in the decisive playoff against DR Congo but struggled to find rhythm before being substituted in the 77th minute.

Nigeria then spent most of the extra time defending, creating very little going forward until the match went to penalties.

Despite Stanley Nwabali saving two of DR Congo’s spot-kicks, the Super Eagles faltered when it mattered most.

Calvin Bassey, Moses Simon, and Semi Ajayi all missed from twelve yards, handing the Congolese a 4-3 victory in the shootout and ending Nigeria’s World Cup aspirations.

READ ALSO:

Iwobi, who previously played at the 2018 World Cup, was visibly shaken by the outcome, as Nigeria’s experienced names, including himself, William Troost-Ekong, and Wilfred Ndidi, could not guide the younger squad members to qualification.

“You Win Some, You Lose Some” — Iwobi Sends Emotional Message After Exit

After a day of silence, Iwobi finally addressed the heartbreak on Instagram. His message was short but telling:

“You win some, you lose some,” he wrote, before adding, “Not every dream becomes a reality. Life doesn’t stop; we use the experience to strive and push on to be better. Proud of my brothers!”

The Fulham midfielder’s message has been widely shared, with many fans praising his honesty and leadership during such a difficult moment for Nigerian football.

Iwobi now turns his focus back to the Premier League as Fulham prepare to host AFC Sunderland at Craven Cottage this weekend, hoping to transform the disappointment into a strong club performance.