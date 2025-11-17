Former Nigeria international Victor Ikpeba has berated Alex Iwobi for the error that allowed DR Congo to level the score in Sunday’s 2026 World Cup qualifying encounter.

New Telegraph had earlier reported that the Super Eagles started strong with Frank Onyeka finding the net just four minutes into the game.

However, their lead was erased around the half-hour mark when a misplaced pass from Iwobi sparked a swift counter-attack by the Leopards.

The move culminated in a goal after Wilfred Ndidi was unable to clear the danger.

Ikpeba, speaking as a pundit on SuperSport, singled out the Fulham midfielder for his lack of urgency after losing possession in a critical area of the pitch.

“So casual on the ball, and then look at him just jogging back,” Ikpeba commented during the broadcast.

He added, “You were expecting him to sprint back, to try and recover, but he didn’t do that. That is what we say in this part of the world, ‘you are playing as if you are in your living room.”

The former Monaco star continued, questioning Iwobi’s commitment in the crucial moment.

He added, “When you have a player who’s not ready to run, Iwobi is not ready to suffer. That is what will be. It just showed in that situation.”

The match remained deadlocked at 1-1 with DR Congo advancing to the intercontinental playoff after beating Nigeria 4-3 in the penalty shootout.