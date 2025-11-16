On Sunday evening, Super Eagles of Nigeria arrived at the Moulay Hassan Stadium in Rabat, Morocco, on Sunday evening ahead of their FIFA World Cup Africa playoff final against the Democratic Republic of Congo (DC Congo).

Sunday Telegraph had earlier reported that the Nigerian team will clash with the Leopards of DC Congo, in a match scheduled to kick off at 8 pm.

A video shared on the team’s official X handle showed the players alighting from their bus at the venue. The squad had earlier taken a team walk during the day.

Speaking to journalists on Saturday, Super Eagles captain William Troost-Ekong acknowledged the challenge posed by the Congolese side but expressed confidence in his team’s ability to secure victory.

“The Democratic Republic of Congo will be a mountain to climb in Sunday’s final, but we have the ammunition to prevail at the Complexe Sportif Prince Moulay El Hassan,” Troost-Ekong said, according to PUNCH Sports Extra.

It would be recalled that Victor Osimhen scored twice to book their place in the final with an emphatic 4-1 victory over Gabon’s Panthers in extra time on Thursday at the Stade Mohammed V in Rabat.