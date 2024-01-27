Nigeria vs Cameroon, A Test of Eagles’ Character, Says Aisha Falode

A member of the Nigeria Football Federation Board, Aisha Falode, spoke to New Telegraph’s ADEKUNLE SALAMI on various issues relating to the ongoing Africa Cup of Nations taking place in Cote d’Ivoire. Excerpts:

AFCON 2023 first round stage was full of so many shocking results. How has it been in your view?

This is a Nations Cup that is unpredictable in intensity, quality and style. The participating number has increased. And it just confirms the fact that there are no longer pushovers in our football. When you look at those who are making their debut, they give the traditional teams a hard time. Teams like Mauritania, The Gambia threatening to send others out of the competition. Traditional teams that are struggling; Cameroon had to wait till the last match to qualify by a depth of determination, hard work and some guts. Ghana are out of the competition. Algeria are out and the host, Cote d’Ivoire, played three games and lost one of them 4-0 scandalously in front the home crowd. You have teams like Cape Verde giving us some quality football that Africa should be proud of. In this Nations Cup, you never can tell who can win it, you cannot predict it.

We must commend the Confederation of African Football for what they have done with football. We have men crying, women and children crying when their teams lose. We have players wanting to really give their sweat and blood to the colour of the jersey they are playing. This Nations Cup is like World Cup finals that we have seen in the past and it’s different.

Is it correct to say there is an improvement in the standard of the game on the continent?

That is the summary. It’s a positive improvement for that matter. It’s better than any past edition. The men and boys are of the same standing and the boys have so struggled that they have displaced the men from the game. That is an improvement in Africa. African just needs a bit more dedication and commitment and then we can also compete well with the world.

How would you rate the facilities here in Cote d’Ivoire for the AFCON?

Good facilities have been a problem in Africa but this Nations Cup has shown that we can do anything if we make up our minds. Recall CAF shifted the competition from 2023 to ensure that the facilities are top-notch. Even if they had to sacrifice another year to get the facilities, you can see that it’s worth it. If you watch the matches on television, those of us that can’t tour all the venues have seen wonders even on TV. If you play good football on a bad turf, it’s an eyesore. If you play bad football on a good pitch, it is inviting and exciting. For what they have done with facility we must commend the host of government and people for committing so much resources into building and refurbishing the facilities for this tournament. Every stadium here is an artwork and that is what Africa must begin to invest in.

It contributes to the economic growth of a country and it’s an investment that brings back returns. Imagine what Ivo- ry Coast is gaining back from hosting this tournament. We are just talking about the amount of flights that come from Lagos and Abuja to Ivory Coast on a daily basis now. They are using bigger aircrafts because of the hosting. You can replicate that in the 24 countries that are participating in AFCON. The tourism impact, the transportation impact, buying and selling in the stadium. We must take some lessons back home from here. It is time that we prove that we are true giants of Africa by hosting events with top-notch facilities

What is your view on officiating so far in this competition?

The role of VAR has been fantastic. I was one of those that said it would make football look like tennis where you play, stop for the umpire to review. You can see what technology has added to the beautiful game. Gone are those days when you say the referee is always right even when he or she is wrong. We need technology to see things that the referees may not pick up and they pick it up. VAR gives fairness and equity to the game, it brings out true winners. It’s very difficult now to have controversial decisions in football. Overall, we may have one or two incidents that may have escaped and so officiating has been excellent.

Are you impressed so far with the Super Eagles?

Now in the Round of 16, I think they are a team that gets better in a competition. The game against Cameroon is a test of character for our team. We have players who have quality and they should be at their best now that we are in the knockout stages. Once you lose a match, that’s the end of the tournament. We can’t afford to go home at this stage. We must be ready to fight for a win. It’s about who is hungrier to proceed in the tournament. The Eagles must show that passion, willingness, that DNA that makes Nigeria the winning team and the team to be afraid of on the continent as we had in the 90s and early 2000. Thank God, we have the likes of Austin Okocha, Daniel Amokachi and Chief Odegbami talking to the players. If they have to bring out their blood to win then they should do that. That’s what is expected of them and I am sure they will deliver.