Nigeria, Vietnam To Halt N4.5trn Loss From Unprocessed Cashew Nuts

Afraid of losing N4.5 trillion ($3 billion) due to unprocessed cashew nuts in the global market, Nigeria and Vietnam have entered into a strategic partnership to boost cashew production, processing, and trade.

It was learnt that the country has the capacity to produce 500,000 in 2025 but currently earnings $450 million or 15 per cent of what it supposed to earned from processed nuts. Findings revealed that the price of the processed nuts is sold between $5,500 and 6,500 in the global market, while the raw nuts go for between N850,000 and N1 million.

It was learnt that the country lacks equipment to boost the production of the nuts to meet international standard as Vietnam with processing machines, earned between $3.30 billion and $4.36 billion from the same quantity, when compared with Nigeria exports.

According to the National Cashew Association of Nigeria (NCAN), the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) had been signed with the Vietnam Cashew Association (VINACAS) during the 14th VINACAS Golden Cashew Rendezvous 2025 held in Hanoi, Vietnam. The association said the three-day event, from Oct. 26 to Oct. 28, marked the 35th anniversary of VINACAS and brought together global stakeholders in the cashew value chain.

According to a joint communique issued after the signing, NCAN explained that the agreement would promote bilateral trade, technology transfer, and collaboration to strengthen both countries’ positions in the global cashew industry.

The MoU was signed by President of VINACAS, Mr Pham Van Cong, and President of NCAN, Dr Ojo JosephAjanaku, representing Vietnam and Nigeria respectively. According to VINACAS, the partnership would focus on promoting trade in raw and processed cashew, exchanging processing technologies, encouraging joint investments, and developing sustainable cashew farming practices in both countries.

Pham stressed that VINACAS, with more than 500 member companies, would share its industrial experience and technological expertise with Nigeria to help build local capacity and improve product quality. He reaffirmed VINACAS’ commitment to enhancing cooperation with Nigeria to drive mutual growth and strengthen global competitiveness in the cashew sector.

Also, Ajanaku said that the agreement was a milestone for Nigeria’s agricultural and non-oil export economy. Ajanaku said Nigeria exported cashew worth 420 million dollars to Vietnam in 2025, adding that the partnership would improve production efficiency and expand market access for Nigerian products.

He stressed that the collaboration would also boost value addition through modern processing technologies and product diversification, including cashew-based beverages and by-products. He said: “Kogi cashew is specially recognised at the Hanoi conference as the most nutritious globally, a recognition the new partnership seeks to leverage through innovation and research.

Machinery and expertise from Vietnam will help Nigeria expand its processing capacity, create rural jobs, and strengthen economic diversification efforts.”

Recall that the president of the association had explained that Nigerian cashew industry was employing over five million Nigerian citizens, adding that the country had about 92 million hectares of land. Ajanaku noted that the entire land of Ivory Coast which is 32 million hectares of land, produced cashew more than Nigeria.

He said: “When the farmer harvests his cashew from the farm, it goes through processes of processing before it gets into export. They sort, sun-dry, baggage, before you put it for export. Those are primary processors. “Now, the secondary processor is like for cashew, is sharing.

You share it and bring out the kernel out of it. In India, when they wanted to go into cashew processing, they started with local machineries.

That was what India started from. Those are the areas I expected the Raw Materials Research and Development Council to look at because they are under the Ministry of Science and Technology instead of chasing shadows, looking for policy to control export of raw material.”