Nigeria VAT Notches Up By 1.75%, CIT Down By -37.79% Q1,2023 – NBS

Nigeria recorded an increase in Value Added Tax ( VAT) of N709.59 billion in the first quarter of 2023, the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) VAT showed.

The N709.59 billion VAT aggregate in period reference showed a growth rate of 1.75% on a quarter-on-quarter basis from N697.38 billion in Q4 2022.

Going by breakdown, local payments recorded N436.10 billion, Foreign VAT Payments N151.13 billion, while import VAT contributed N122.37 billion in Q1 2023.

On a quarter-on-quarter basis, the activities of households as employers, undifferentiated goods- and services-producing activities of households for own use recorded the highest growth rate with 349.86%, followed by construction with 95.64%.

On the other hand, activities of extraterritorial organizations and bodies had the lowest growth rate at –53.54%, followed by real estate activities at –47.01%.

In terms of sectoral contributions, the top three largest shares in Q1 2023 were manufacturing with 29.65%; information and communication with 19.29%; and mining & quarrying with 12.24%.

Conversely, activities of extraterritorial organizations and bodies recorded the least share with 0.02%, followed by activities of households as employers, undifferentiated goods- and services-producing activities of households for own use with 0.03%; and water supply, sewerage, waste management, and remediation activities with 0.04%.

However, on a year-on-year basis, VAT collections in Q1 2023 increased by 20.56% from Q1 2022.

Relatedly, Company Income Tax (CIT) also recorded growth in Q1 2023, netting N469.01 billion. This showed a growth rate of -37.79% on a quarter-on-quarter basis from N753.88 billion in Q4 2022.

Local payments were N300.78 billion, while Foreign CIT Payment contributed N168.23 billion in Q1 2023.

On a quarter-on-quarter basis, the financial and insurance activities recorded the highest growth rate with 50.42%, followed by construction at 42.32%.

On the other hand, water supply, sewerage, waste management, and remediation activities had the lowest growth rate at – 69.38%, followed by other service activities at -60.13%. In terms of sectoral contributions, the top three largest shares in Q1 2023 were financial & insurance activities with 22.94%; manufacturing with 20.91%; and information and communication with 11.89%.

Conversely, the activities of households as employers, undifferentiated goods- and services-producing activities of households for own use recorded the least share with 0.01%, followed by water supply, sewerage, waste management, and remediation activities with 0.04%; and activities of extraterritorial organizations and bodies with 0.12%.

However, on a year-on-year basis, CIT collections in Q1 2023 decreased by 14.96% from Q1 2022.