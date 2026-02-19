Nigeria Varsities After ASUU FG Deal: Peace For One, Uncertainty For All

Over the years, government has been accused of sidelining non-academic unions of Nigerian universities. With the recent historic deal between the Federal Government and the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), REGINA OTOKPA reports that university unions outside ASUU are demanding for comparable resolution

Background

For decades, Nigeria’s university system suffered intense pull backs due to inability of government and critical stakeholders congregated in unions to have a common ground.

These unions categorised into academic and nonacademic staff unions are; Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), Congress of University Academics (CONUA), Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Universities (SSANU), and the NonAcademic Staff Union of Educational and Associated Institutions (NASU).

With government’s last month historic signing of the renegotiated 2009 agreement with ASUU, the three other unions are currently demanding a fair share of the goodies, away from governments alleged discrimination and disdain.

The agreement that refused to die

The 2009 Federal Government–ASUU Agreement was signed in an era of democratic optimism, oil-fuelled fiscal confidence and renewed global attention to education as a driver of development. It was designed to rescue Nigeria’s public universities from rot; poor funding, decaying infrastructure, frustrated lecturers and a fleeing academic elite.

Instead, it became the most frequently resurrected contract in Nigerian industrial relations: signed, violated, renegotiated, ignored, resurrected again and weaponised. It became a symbol of state inertia, labour distrust and systemic decline.

For over 15 years the document haunted every negotiation table, every threat of strike, every government press conference promising reform. Students lost academic years; parents paid the price; lecturers emigrated; non-academic staff sank into invisibility; governments changed, but the crisis endured.

When in late 2025 and early 2026, the federal government finally signed the renegotiated 2009 agreement with ASUU, the announcement carried the weight of history. For ASUU, it was vindication, while for the government it was damage control; for the public, it was cautious relief, however, for SSANU, NASU, and CONUA, it was something else entirely, raising question on their fate.

What exactly was signed?

The newly concluded agreement covers salaries, earned allowances, pension terms, research funding, institutional autonomy and a longpromised framework for sustainable university financing.

For ASUU, the deal delivers long-sought concessions: Significant salary adjustments after years of stagnation, renewed commitments to research infrastructure, formal recognition of academic freedom and autonomy, a structured review cycle meant to prevent future stagnation.

Although students and parents had no option but to adjust to the persistent strikes and the elite increasingly sent their children abroad due to government ‘s failure to honour its agreement with ASUU, universities were haemorrhaging staff, research output was collapsing relative to peer African countries. Signing the agreement with ASUU was therefore not just an industrial decision, it was a reputational rescue operation which only time can tell how genuine it is.

ASUU’s victory, problem created

Beyond the applause that greeted the signing lies a more complicated question, what happens next to the other actors in the already fractured university labour ecosystem? ASUU’s successes have always carried a paradox. On one hand, the union’s militant consistency compelled the state to confront a hard truth: universities cannot function under sustained neglect.

On the other hand, ASUU’s singular focus on academic staff has entrenched a hierarchy of suffering within the university system. By concluding an agreement with ASUU alone, the government has once again reinforced an old fault line; academic staff negotiate while non-academic staff wait. But SSANU and NASU are structural actors without whom universities simply do not function.

For SSANU, NASU and CONUA, the new ASUU pact is not merely an education policy event. It is a litmus test of equity, inclusion and the future of collective bargaining in Nigeria’s public institutions.

SSANU And NASU: The invisible backbone of university system Non-academic staff often operate away from public spotlight but their absence is quickly felt. SSANU and NASU members keep the system functional, they include; senior administrators, technologists, librarians, accountants, health workers, engineers, artisans, security staff, these are the people represented by SSANU and NASU.

They keep records, maintain laboratories, run hostels, manage power supply, protect campuses and ensure compliance with regulations that academics rarely touch. Yet historically, they have existed in the shadow of ASUU. For SSANU and NASU, the signing of the ASUU renegotiated agreement provokes mixed emotions.

On one hand there is public goodwill and on the other hand, there is deep-seated anxiety that the development may reinforce a longstanding pattern where ASUU gets priority while others wait indefinitely. Historically, SSANU and NASU have complained of being treated as secondary stakeholders in university governance.

Their grievances are not new: Exclusion from major funding allocations, unequal distribution of earned allowances, withheld salaries following strike actions, stalled renegotiation of their own 2009-era agreements, what they repeatedly describe as “structural discrimination” within the university system.

In previous instances, government concessions to ASUU were not automatically extended to non-academic staff instead, SSANU and NASU often had to restart negotiations from scratch even where issues overlapped. This has created what labour analysts describe as a hierarchy of urgency in government response academic strikes first, non-academic grievances later. From body language of the unions, the recent signing of the ASUU agreement has reopened these wounds.

The Joint Action Committee’s calculated response

SSANU and NASU operate through a Joint Action Committee (JAC) when negotiations stall. This structure allows them to pool leverage across federal universities but the post-ASUU landscape makes their options clearer and more dangerous.

Following the ASUU agreement, the Joint Action Committee (JAC) of SSANU and NASU issued statements welcoming the development, but urging swift action on outstanding non-academic issues. The tone was deliberately cautious not confrontational, but firm.

This restraint reflects strategic recalibration. After years of frequent strikes, which often attracted public backlash, SSANU and NASU appear determined to avoid being portrayed as spoilers. Instead, they are repositioning their demands as essential complements to the ASUU pact.

Their argument is straightforward: A university system cannot be stabilised if only one segment of its workforce is at peace. Speaking on behalf of the Joint Action Committee (JAC), SSANU President, Mohammed Ibrahim, congratulated ASUU but warned against a one-union peace arrangement.

“We are happy that one segment of the university workforce has reached an understanding with government however, universities do not run on lecturers alone. Non-teaching staff are critical to administration, laboratories, hostels and security.”

Giving reasons why the federal government must act fast on SSANU, NASU, NAAT renegotiation talk warns that it’s “not yet uhuru” and the relief may be short-lived unless the government urgently concludes negotiations with other university-based unions. “Government, first and foremost, is about service.

It is about responsibility and ensuring that the citizenry is happy, protected, and properly catered for. It is about the welfare and well-being of the people.

In that regard, the most brilliant move this present government can make at this moment regarding industrial peace and harmony, and smooth operation of tertiary education in the country is to build on the quantum leap it has taken by finally addressing the lingering issue of the 2009 agreement renegotiation with ASUU, an issue that dragged on for 16 long years.

“Having taken this wise decision to nip this problem in the bud, it is only logical and strategic that the process should now flow naturally to the other university-based unions. These unions also have outstanding 2009 agreements awaiting renegotiation, and the government has already commenced discussions with them.

It is therefore paramount, timely, and strategic that the government concludes all outstanding renegotiations, ideally within the shortest possible time, even within the next one month. “Doing so will send a powerful signal to workers across the university system that this is a responsive government; one that genuinely has the interest of workers and its citizens at heart.

So now that that of ASUU is concluded, all eyes are now focused on what the government will do concerning the conclusion of negotiation of the same 1999 agreement with NASU, SSANU and NAAT. As the wise saying goes, a stitch in time saves nine.

The SSANU President advised the government to avoid mistrust, fragmentation and perceptions of unequal treatment among unions; “The fragmentation of the renegotiation process may sound attractive to those who champion it, but in reality, it will only breed deeper distrust.

For us, this situation is like a father with four children living in the same compound. You cannot show preferential treatment to one child while neglecting the other three and still expect harmony. The father himself has a responsibility to ensure that all his children thrive.

“The university system is universal and operates as an integrated whole. You cannot treat one segment fairly while ignoring the others and still expect the system to function effectively. It simply will not work. “Universities have three core mandates: teaching, research, and community service.

While teaching and research are largely driven by academic staff, these activities do not happen in isolation. No lecturer can succeed without security, electricity, healthcare, functional laboratories, decent accommodation, timely access to funds, and a conducive working environment.

These critical services are largely provided by non-teaching staff. Without the non-teaching staff, the entire university will be crippled. “Therefore, for teaching and research to succeed, the contribution of non-teaching staff is indispensable.

Every successful academic output is the product of collective effort. If the government is truly committed to a stable academic calendar and disruption-free campuses, it must deliberately provide for the welfare and well-being of all university workers: teaching and non-teaching alike. “Staggered renegotiations and selective commitments will only deepen mistrust and dampen morale among those who feel neglected.

Such an approach will ultimately undermine the entire system. Every worker in the university has relevance, importance, and value. The success of one group is directly tied to the success of the other.

There are concerns in some quarters that prolonged delays in concluding agreements with nonteaching unions could inadvertently fuel tension within campuses.” NASU General Secretary, Prince Peters Adeyemi, went further, describing the situation as a recurring imbalance. “Each time government negotiates with ASUU alone, it creates a structural injustice.

Our members feel ignored, and that breeds resentment. Industrial peace cannot be built on selective engagement.” Both unions have outstanding demands ranging from renegotiation of their own 2009 agreements to payment of withheld salaries from previous strikes and improved welfare packages.

CONUA: The quiet disrupter

If SSANU and NASU represent the old neglected centre, CONUA represents the new fracture at the edges. Formed by academics dissatisfied with ASUU’s strike-centric approach, CONUA emerged during the prolonged industrial actions of the early 2020s under the ministerial leadership of Senator Chris Ngige.

Its membership includes academics who argue that constant shutdowns hurt students more than government. Its philosophy is simple: dialogue over disruption yet this moderation has come at a price, exclusion. Throughout the renegotiation of the 2009 agreement, CONUA complained loudly about being locked out of talks, despite being a legally recognised academic union.

The signing of the ASUU-only agreement confirms their worst fears: that Nigeria’s labour system still privileges size and militancy over pluralism. CONUA’s dilemma is existential: Join confrontational tactics and lose its identity or maintain engagement and risk irrelevance.

So far, it has chosen engagement but engagement without outcomes is not strategy, it is endurance. This exclusion became a point of tension, CONUA national President, Dr Niyi Sunmonu and members of the union have never failed to accuse government of recognising only one academic voice.

According to Sunmonu, CONUA recognised that issues arising from the 2009 agreements extend beyond a single union and affect the wider university system. The conclusion of the renegotiation between the Federal Government and ASUU in late 2025 and it’s historic signing in January 2026 represents progress, particularly given how long those matters remained unresolved.

“More importantly, negotiations in the university sector are ongoing and not limited to one union. Other university-based unions, including CONUA, NASU and SSANU, have outstanding issues that require timely and good-faith engagement.

For reforms to be comprehensive and for industrial peace to be durable, it is essential that the Federal Government expedites negotiations with all recognised and registered unions.” Sunmonu, however, called for inclusive, sectorwide engagement that promotes equity, transparency, and stability across the university system.

“Our position is grounded in law and international labour standards. Nigeria is a signatory to ILO Conventions 87 and 98, which guarantee freedom of association, protect collective bargaining rights, and recognise union pluralism as a legitimate feature of modern labour relations.

These conventions do not establish a monopoly for any union; rather, they require good-faith bargaining and respect for lawful representation. “CONUA remains committed to constructive dialogue, responsible unionism, and policies that strengthen Nigeria’s tertiary education system for the benefit of staff, students.” Now that the ASUU agreement has been signed, CONUA faces a defining moment.

Will it accept the new pact as the dominant framework for academic staff ? Or will it demand a parallel agreement reflecting its distinct philosophy? And can government manage multiple academic unions without deepening fragmentation?

A systemic Risk; fragmented bargaining

One of the clearest lessons from the ASUU episode is that selective negotiation breeds resentment. When agreements are struck with one union while others wait in limbo, it creates: Inter-union rivalry, wage imbalance tensions, perceptions of favouritism and recurring cycles of strike contagion.

Labour experts warn that the government risks institutionalising instability if it treats university unions as isolated problems rather than components of a single ecosystem. The challenge, therefore, is not whether SSANU, NASU and CONUA will eventually be engaged, but how and how soon.

Financial realities and political will

One unspoken subtext in all negotiations is fiscal capacity. Government officials have repeatedly cited revenue constraints, debt servicing pressures and competing national priorities. Yet unions argue that underfunding education is a false economy fuelling brain drain, youth unemployment and social instability.

With ASUU’s deal now signed, pressure intensifies on the government to demonstrate consistency, not excuses. If funding is available for one agreement, unions argue, then frameworks must be created for others perhaps phased, but clearly time-bound.

Students: The silent victims watching closely

Often missing from elite labour negotiations are those most affected, the students. Years of strikes have: disrupted academic calendars, increased dropout rates, encouraged illegal migration and undermined the global reputation of Nigerian degrees.

For students, the ASUU agreement offers cautious optimism. But only if it ushers in sectorwide peace as a strike by SSANU or NASU covering examinations, admissions or records, can be just as disruptive as an academic shutdown.

What Nigerians expect should happen next

Muhammad Abdulkadir, an administrative staff at Nasarawa State University, noted that after the agreement with ASUU, government was expected to immediately accelerate negotiations with SSANU and NASU, while formally integrating CONUA into academic dialogue frameworks.

According to him; “This will lead to relative stability and restores confidence else, we will find a situation of delayed engagement where talks will drag on, SSANU and NASU will continue to issue ultimatums, industrial harmony will become fragile, and shutdown threats will again re-emerge within months.

“Government must be proactive else SSANU and NASU will escalate agitation, and universities will slide back into crisis despite the settlement with ASUU.”

Ojoma Oduma, a post-graduate student at the Nasarawa State University noted; “It will be unfair and unwise for government to think sealing a delayed agreement with ASUU without considering doing same for the Non-Academic unions will signal long lasting peace in universities.

“Government knows that once it settles ASUU the other unions resume their agitations so why wait? The options the unions might consider in the coming days could be a demand for immediate parallel negotiations and implementation, threaten strikes that shut down administrative operations or wait and risk being permanently sidelined which we all know might not be in the table.

“Industrial harmony, therefore, now depends on whether government moves swiftly or repeats history,” she added. A member of ASUU who declined mention in print warned that Nigeria’s university labour crisis is no longer a single dispute. “It is a web of overlapping but unequal conflicts.

ASUU has a signed agreement, SSANU and NASU have unresolved negotiations, CONUA has recognition but limited power. “This fragmentation is dangerous. Universities do not run on partial peace. A campus where lecturers are content but administrators are aggrieved is still unstable.

Files go missing. Procurement stalls. Accreditation deadlines lapse. Salaries delay. Systems rot quietly. The government’s tendency to negotiate sequentially rather than systemically has worsened this fragmentation. “At the heart of Nigeria’s university labour crisis lies a deeper contradiction: universities are treated as social services, but negotiated as profit centres.

Governments demand efficiency without funding, unions demand justice within scarcity, students absorb the fallout. “The 2009 agreement and every renegotiation since then try to paper over this contradiction rather than resolve it.

Key structural failures remain: no sustainable funding model, overdependence on annual budget cycles, absence of independent university financing mechanisms, politicised wage negotiations, reactive rather than anticipatory labour relations. Until these are addressed, every agreement is temporary,” the lecturer maintained.

Setting An Agenda For Government: A test bigger than ASUU

The signing of the renegotiated 2009 ASUU agreement is obviously not sufficient. It is a test of government sincerity, institutional memory and policy consistency.

Given the tension delays can fuel within the university system, SSANU President, Ibrahim has warned that government’s continued failure to extend its arms to embrace the Non-Academic unions may not augur well for industrial harmony in the university system. He said; “These delays have already injured the feelings of our members; the non-teaching staff.

Further delays, if not urgently addressed, will not only escalate tension but could lead to crisis and destroy the gains recorded over the past two years, during which campuses have largely remained open.

“The solution is simple: the government must deploy all necessary resources, strategies, and political will through the existing renegotiation committee to conclude discussions with the remaining three non-teaching staff unions with the speed of light.

“We are already in 2026, and the political atmosphere is becoming increasingly charged. Defections, campaigns, and indirect political activities are already underway. If the government fails to act decisively now, it may soon lose the luxury of time as politics takes centre stage.

The earlier these issues are resolved, the better for both industrial peace and political stability. “Further delays will inevitably breed avoidable industrial actions, disrupt campuses, and force students out of school once again. That would be a tragic reversal and a story nobody wants to tell.

“My candid advice to the government at both federal and state levels is this: if you want citizens to continue to trust you, you must respect Memoranda of Understanding (MOUs), Memoranda of Action (MOAs), and collective bargaining agreements signed with unions.

“The roadmap is clear: respect agreements, sustain dialogue, and implement commitments promptly. Never postpone what should be done today, because tomorrow is never guaranteed. The government holds both the knife and the yam.

If it continues to cut carelessly, it may end up injuring itself rather than solving the problem. And when that happens, the pain will be deeper and costlier.

“Therefore, I strongly advise the Federal Government of Nigeria to urgently conclude renegotiations with the remaining three university-based unions. Doing so will go a long way in averting any envisaged crisis and sustaining industrial peace.”

Last line

As SSANU, NASU and CONUA wait and students watch warily, the coming months will determine whether Nigeria has truly turned a corner or merely postponed another collapse. For now, campuses are open. Classrooms are full.

But peace, as history has taught is fragile. ASUU has crossed the bridge, the others are waiting and history has shown that when too many are left behind, the bridge eventually collapses just as the silence between agreements can be just as loud as the strikes themselves.