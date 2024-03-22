Nigeria, USA Partner To Strengthen Educational, Cultural Ties

The Federal Government and the United States of America have agreed to strengthen the existing educational and cultural partnerships between both countries and reaffirmed their

commitments to mutual understanding, cooperation, and progress.

US Assistant Secretary of State for Educational and Cultural Affairs, Lee Satterfield who led a delegation to the Ministry of Education on Friday in Abuja, said the US was interested in fostering collaboration in the fields of education and culture, particularly in television and filmmaking.

Satterfield expressed optimism that the partnership would lead to innovative ideas and initiatives, contributing to a brighter future for the people of Nigeria.

In his response, Minister for Education, Prof. Tahir Mamman emphasized the potential for robust cooperation in cultural exchange, television, and filmmaking within the higher education sector.

Mamman who further highlighted the mutual benefits such collaboration would bring, underscored the significance of the partnership in advancing bilateral interests and strengthening diplomatic ties.

On his part, Minister of State Education, Dr. Yusuf Tanko Sununu, stressed the pivotal role of the United States as a major partner in advancing the Ministry’s mandate and enhancing educational opportunities for Nigerian students.

While emphasizing the presence of a substantial number of Nigerian students in the United States, which ranks 7th among countries sending students to study there, Dr. Sununu noted other key areas for collaboration to address the challenge of out-of-school children to include; improving teacher quality, enhancing technical and vocational education and training programmes,