Nigeria, USA, Canada, Australia Lead as Registration For Africa’s Travel Indaba 2024 Gathers Speed

Nigeria, USA, Canada and Australia are said to be in the lead as registration for the much anticipated Africa’s Travel Indaba (ATI) 2024 has reached great heights, as the event receives a positive response from the global travel industry. This is as the organising team is de- lighted to announce that applications from both buyers and exhibitors have grown, setting the stage for an extraordinary gathering of tourism professionals. Meanwhile, South African Tourism has disclosed that registration for the much-anticipated Africa’s Travel Indaba (ATI) 2024 is still ongoing, calling on exhibitors, investors and other travel and tourism trade operators to take ad- vantage of the opportunity the yearly event offers.

The event is scheduled to hold at its traditional ground, Inkosi Albert Luthuli International Convention Centre (ICC), Durban in Kwa Zulu-Natal between May 13 and 16. ATI is not only a gathering of various role players in the global tourism industry, but it is also a celebration of the province’s rich heritage. As South Africa prepares to celebrate three decades of democracy, the event is set to be a powerful commemoration of progress, diversity, and resilience. Against the backdrop, Africa’s Travel Indaba 2024 is poised to offer unparalleled networking opportunities, with an overwhelming response from global buyers and exhibitors highlighting its significance.

Nombulelo Guliwe, Acting Chief Executive Officer at South African Tourism, said; “it is a showcase of Africa’s diverse and dynamic tourism landscape, spot- lighting the continent’s unique cultures, breath-taking destinations, and unparalleled hospitality.” Guliwe indicated that Africa’s Travel Indaba has established itself not only as an event but as “a beacon for the tourism industry, continually driving innovation and connection across the continent and beyond.” This is as she reflects on the journey: “After hosting Africa’s Travel Indaba in 2023 with remarkable success, we are excited to continue this legacy with our dedicated partners. Their unwavering commitment has been a cornerstone of this Pan-African show’s enduring success.

"Many countries on the African continent have amazing offerings, and at ATI, we are looking forward to showcasing more of these beautiful destinations". Indaba 2023 was a hive of activity and engagement that successfully welcomed more than 8,600 delegates and facilitated an astounding 21,000 meetings between exhibitors and international buyers in 2023. The exhibition showcased diversity and innovation, featuring 280 international buyers, 432 non-hosted international buyers, 41 local hosted buyers, 711 Local non-hosted buyers and more than 1000 exhibiting companies who represented an array of products drawing attention from various corners of the globe. Africa's Travel Indaba is managed by South African Tourism and in partnership with Tourism KwaZulu-Natal, the eThe- kwini Municipality, and ICC Durban. "As Tourism KwaZulu-Natal (TKZN), we are excited to be hosting Africa's premier tourism trade show once again at the award-winning Inkosi Albert Luthuli International Convention Centre in Durban in May 2024.

The Acting CEO of Tourism Kwa Zu- lu-Natal, Mr Sibusiso Gumbi, noted, ‘‘we know that this prestigious event not only boosts the provincial economy, with occupancy levels for our hotels reaching well above 90% but also enables us to market our beautiful province to top buyers from across the globe keen for exciting destinations to promote and sell to the customers. ‘‘This also becomes a vital platform to showcase our new tourism developments and position our emerging tourism entrepreneurs as global players in the tourism sector,” “As eThekwini Municipality, we once again look forward to hosting Africa Travel Indaba in May. Our focus this year is on accessibility, geographic spread, and business to business meetings.

Durban has international flights and through the work of Durban Direct, a committee that lobbies direct flights to Durban, we would like to increase the frequency and attract new international flights. In addition, we will showcase our destination through the different tours that will be on offer during Indaba to the different regions around the city outskirts. Indaba plays an enormous role in the advancement of the city’s tourism and economic development. This platform also allows us to showcase the latest tourism developments to inter- national delegates including buyers. We are looking forward to showcasing our newly launched Nelson Mandela MSC Cruise terminal in a bid to attract more vessels to dock in the city and partnerships,” said eThekwini Mayor, Councillor Mxolisi Kaunda.

The 2023 edition of Africa’s Travel Indaba not only matched but significantly outperformed its predecessor, boasting 23,196 meetings compared to the previous year’s 14,362. The event hosted 21 African countries, reflecting its Pan-African spirit and commitment to promoting continental unity through tourism. While Lindiwe Rakharebe – Durban ICC Chief Executive Officer, disclosed, ‘‘we are excited to welcome Africa’s Travel Indaba back to the Durban ICC in May 2024. The trade show is a celebration of the vibrant tapestry of cultures, experiences and opportunities that our African continent offers. At the Durban ICC, we are honoured to host this gathering of operators, agents, and change-makers in the travel industry. ‘‘Together, let’s explore new horizons, forge meaningful connections, and inspire a future where Africa’s beauty and diversity shine on the global stage!” Regarding the highly anticipated 2024 edition, the response from both buyers and exhibitors has been nothing short of extraordinary.

The enthusiasm surrounding Africa’s Travel Indaba 2024 is evident in the remarkable surge in applications from industry professionals. As of 17 January 2024, the event has received an unprecedented 316 applications from buyers. In the international buyer applications, we are seeing the USA, Canada, UK and Australia showing great interest, while from a regional perspective Nigeria is leading the way. Simultaneously in the exhibitor applications we have received 223 applications. Of these applications we are seeing great representation from African Countries like Namibia, Zanzibar, Botswana, Kenya Uganda, Eswatini and Zimbabwe. Buyers and exhibitors from around the world are demonstrating their eagerness to be part of this iconic event.

The substantial impact of Africa’s Travel Indaba on eThekwini’s economy was evident with an estimated overall economic contribution of R452 million to eThekwini’s economy. The trade show also contributed to creating and supporting 863 jobs. The event also significantly boosted hotel and non-hotel occupancy rates.