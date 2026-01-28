Nigeria, US Security Alliances’ll Tackle Terrorism, Says Tinubu

President Bola Tinubu has said the joint military cooperation between Nigeria and the United States of America (USA) is purely a military pact aimed at tackling terrorism and keeping Nigerians safe.

Speaking during the 4th International Conference of the Centre of Islamic Civilisation and Interfaith Dialogue of the Bayero University (BUK), Kano, to honour the legacies and contributions of late Sheikh Abubakar Gumi, President Tinubu, represented by the Minister of Information, Mohammed Idris, insisted that the cooperation was for the good of the overall Nigerian populace.

He said: “Our security alliance with the government of the United States of America is focused on the fight against terrorism and the protection of vulnerable groups and communities.

“It is strategic military cooperation that nonetheless respects our sovereignty and is operationally led by our national troops. “Nevertheless, despite all we do militarily as a nation, the path to lasting peace and unity lies in our resolve to respect one another, cherish our religious and socio-cultural diversity, and coexist amicably.”