Nigeria-us Joint Airstrike Welcome Devt – Sokoto Govt

Sokoto State Government has described as a welcome development, the Christmas day airstrike conducted by military of the Government of United States of America targeting insurgent and criminal elements in Tangaza Local Government Area of the state which resulted without recording any civilian casualties.

This is contained in a statement issued by the Director-General, Media and Publicity, Government House, Sokoto, Mallam Abubakar Bawa, which was made available to journalists in Sokoto, the state capital.

According to the statement obtained by Saturday Telegraph yesterday, the impact could not be immediately determined, as they await assessment of the Joint Operations.

It (the statement) stated further that, the circumstances of the objects found in a location near Jabo Town, Tambuwal Local Government Area, could not also be immediately explained as the outcome of analysis by Nigeria/US Military Authorities is being awaited, but it stressed again that, there was no civilian casualties recorded in Jabo as well.

“Sokoto State welcomes any collaboration between Nigeria, and all relevant global stakeholders aimed at curbing the menace of terrorism and cross-border crimes in the State.

“The ongoing operations are geared towards securing the State and ensuring the protection of lives and property of the citizenry.”