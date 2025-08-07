Nigeria, US Deepen Ties On Defence, Counterterrorism

The Minister of Defence, Mohammed Badaru Abubakar, has received the United States Ambassador to Nigeria, Mr. Richard M. Mills Jr., at the Ministry of Defence, Ship House, Abuja.

The courtesy visit reaffirmed the shared commitment of both nations to deepen diplomatic and military cooperation in pursuit of regional peace and global security, according to Mati Ali, Media and Publicity Assistant to the Minister.

During the warm and forward-looking engagement, both leaders highlighted the longstanding partnership between Nigeria and the United States, rooted in mutual respect, strategic alignment, and a joint commitment to addressing emerging security threats.

Discussions focused on enhancing collaboration in counterterrorism, defence procurement, intelligence sharing, and military training.

The Minister expressed appreciation for the continued support of the United States, particularly in building the capacity of Nigeria’s Armed Forces.

Both sides also acknowledged the increasing complexity of security challenges across the West African subregion and pledged to pursue practical, coordinated responses through existing bilateral frameworks and upcoming high-level technical consultations.

The engagement aligns with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda, which emphasizes the importance of international partnerships in reinforcing Nigeria’s defence posture and regional leadership.

The meeting marks a renewed chapter in Nigeria–US relations, one driven not only by strategic interests but by shared values, mutual confidence, and a common vision for lasting peace and stability.